After expanding a search nationally once it got no local takers, the city of Aspen and its child care program are negotiating with a local provider representing the lone proposal for available space in the Yellow Brick Building.
Diane Foster, assistant city manager for Aspen, said the Kids First advisory board in June gave its approval to the lone applicant proposing to operate out of recently vacated space in the Yellow Brick. The provider — who neither Foster nor Kids First Director Shirley Ritter were prepared to name — has entered contract negotiations with the board.
“It is a qualified proposal and we are in conversation with that person,” Ritter said. “I’ve got my fingers crossed and I’m hopeful that we’re going to work it out.”
A decision is expected by the end of July with the hope of a partial opening in September. The vacancy was created by a board decision requiring Yellow Brick tenants to operate five days a week in an effort, they said, to combat the child care capacity crisis in the valley. Foster said the new requirements would create 36 new child care slots a day.
At the time of the decision, the new policy was to be implemented into leases in fall 2023. It also required that the two providers in the building, Aspen Playgroup and Aspen Mountain Tots, add an additional day to their four-day-per-week programs.
But Kathryn “Kadi” Kuhlenberg, Playgroup’s owner, found that the change would make her business unfeasible and closed the 30-year family business in June. She also contested the idea that an additional day would address Aspen’s capacity issue, saying that those slots would be filled by students who are already enrolled, adding another day. Meanwhile, Mountain Tots has decided to reduce its offerings in September by a full classroom and will decrease enrollment over the following years, with the intent of closing after four years.
After Kuhlenberg’s announcement of Playgroup’s closure, the city issued a request for proposals for local providers. None came. In April, the requests were opened on a national scale through BidNet, a proposal solicitation website. Only one came. However, the lone respondent isn’t a corporate chain from out of state, as some feared when no local providers initially stepped up.
Foster could not comment as to why the proposal was not submitted during the initial local request.
“The folks at Kids First had spoken to a couple current operators in the valley about being interested in the space at the Yellow Brick. I had talked to one of the people who had planned on bidding and she was expanding in the valley and she really couldn’t pull anything together before November,” Foster said. “The other one just didn’t bid.”
The new provider, Foster said, likely will provide infant care services in one of the classrooms. It also is exploring the replacement of a wall that had previously been removed to turn the three-classroom space into four.
A selection committee that included the Kids First board has already OK’d the provider, and now the entity and the city are “going through the process of the contract,” Foster said. That process is expected to be concluded by the end of July, or early August at the latest.
“We’re in good shape,” Foster said. “I believe the plan is to open it up — and it won’t be at full capacity — in September.”
Kids First deadline
The deadline to apply for financial aid for child care through Kids First is Aug. 1. The financial aid program works on a sliding scale to award funds to families to pay for child care services based on income.
Ritter said child care tuition prices in Aspen can cost $75-80 a day. Anyone with a child under the age of 5 that lives or works within the city’s urban growth boundary is eligible.
“It’s important for people to know that there’s funding available,” Ritter said. “We have certain qualifications, but if they call us and there’s something —maybe mom’s not working just yet because they don’t have child care or they can’t pay for it — there are some other sources that we can refer people to that they might qualify for besides our financial aid.
“So I would just encourage people to get in touch with us.”
The child enrolling in care must be a U.S. citizen. To request more information about enrollment or to check availability, call Kids First at 970-920-5363 or send an email to KidsFirst@CityofAspen.com.