Aspen police arrested a juvenile and young adult on suspicion of burglarizing a liquor store and snagging nine bottles of Grey Goose Vodka in the wee hours of the morning Sunday.
Police were alerted by the shop’s burglar alarm at approximately 3:14 a.m. and found two people sitting in a parked car on East Durant Avenue and one of the store’s large front windows broken, “consistent with a smash-and-grab type event,” an Aspen police arrest warrant affidavit states.
Police arrested the older suspect, Angela Orihuela, 19, of Longmont, Colorado, and transported her to Pitkin County Jail to be booked. The juvenile was taken to the police station, the affidavit says.
On Monday in Pitkin County District Court, Orihuela waived advisement of two felony charges, second-degree burglary and criminal mischief; two misdemeanors, theft ($300 to $750) and trespassing; and the petty offense of underage possession of alcohol.
Ajax collision results in skier v. skier suit
An Aspen woman’s lawsuit claims that she suffered traumatic brain injury and physical impairments due to another skier’s negligence on Aspen Mountain on March 3, 2022.
The suit’s four negligence claims were filed against a Virginia woman who allegedly ran over the tails of the plaintiff’s skis as she was heading down the Midnight run on Aspen Mountain. The encounter flipped the Aspen woman headfirst into the snow, knocking her out, denting her helmet and sending her goggles flying, the suit says. She regained consciousness about a minute later.
Doctors later diagnosed her with traumatic brain injury with loss of consciousness and a series of other injuries including subdural hematoma (bleeding inside the head), memory impairment, a left-side headache, facial abrasions, numbness in the right hand and right knee pain, the suit states.
She currently suffers from side effects “including dizziness, memory loss, loss of focus, lightheadedness, drowsiness, body shakes, unsteadiness, and headaches,” the suit says.
The suit was filed under the Colorado Skier Safety Act, which places the duty on uphill and overtaking skiers to avoid skiers below. The plaintiff was the downhill skier in this incident, the suit said, which also accused the defendant of skiing out of control, skiing too fast for her ability, failing to look out for other skiers and skiing in a way that threatened the safety of others.
The suit was filed by lawyer Georgina Melbye, of the Aspen firm Kalamaya | Goscha, in Pitkin County District Court on Friday.