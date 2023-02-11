A Roaring Fork Valley native and a former marketing project manager for Visit Glenwood Springs teamed up to launch a new digital marketing agency this year designed for the tourism and hospitality industry.
Hospitality Marketing, co-founded by Olivia Savard and Marlene Neidert, says it will strive to help hospitality businesses of all sizes navigate the digital landscape and grow their online presence, according to a news release. The agency aims to serve clients located in the Roaring Fork Valley and Colorado. Created on the patio of Carbondale Beer Works last summer, Hospitality Marketing has been a longtime goal for the two co-owners.
“Commonly, performance marketing agencies fail to cater to the specific needs and strategies that drive success for tourism businesses. We built a program to fill this void,” Neidert stated in the release. “We know how overwhelming running a business in the digital age can be, which is why we are here to help.”
Hospitality Marketing offers a variety of custom services from launch packages to long-term marketing plans, the release says. Its collaborative model is deeply rooted in authentic marketing and empowers businesses to take a more hands-on approach on their creative content while Hospitality Marketing takes care of the technical side.
With special emphasis on online travel agency integration, SEO optimization and social media marketing, the new agency looks forward to helping businesses from small attractions to large hotels achieve their marketing goals.
“With the rise of video-based content on social media, we realized that businesses needed to make a serious marketing shift,” Savard said in the release. “Our method combines our digital marketing expertise with your authentic brand story, which ultimately will help businesses turn followers into guests.”
Reached by phone on Thursday, Savard said that Hospitality Marketing wants to stress that businesses should encourage their social media followers to visit and become actual guests. Gathering social media followers is one thing, she said, but helping people feel compelled to come visit is something that companies sometimes struggle with.
“It’s a little bit easier to look at with products, but with travel and destination, not only trying to get people to like your [page] because you have interesting content, but also feel compelled to visit,” she said.
Prior to launching Hospitality Marketing, Savard worked for many local businesses including Slow Groovin’ BBQ, Thunder River Theatre, the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue and the Carbondale-based publishing company Light of the Moon Inc. with her mother.
Neidert is a native of Austria, and the duo met a few years ago in Glenwood Springs at a networking event. They “hit it off,” in Savard’s words, and realized their shared entrepreneurial spirit.
More information about Hospitality Marketing can be found online at hospitalitymarketing.org.