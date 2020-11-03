2020
Election Results
Polls close at 7 p.m. results will be reported as they come in
Pitkin County
County Commissioner
- District 4: Steve Child v Chris Council
- District 5: Jeffrey Evans v Francie Jacober
Town of Snowmass Village
- Mayor: Bill Madsen v Tom Goode
- Town Council (2 winners): Matthew Owens, Grey Warr, Alyssa Shenk, Tom Fridstein, Jeff Kremer
Ballot Measures
- City of Aspen - Issue 2B - Sales tax for education: yes/no
- City of Aspen - Issue 4A - School District Debt: yes/no
- Town of Snowmass Village - Issue 2A: property tax for education: yes/no
Eagle County
County Commissioner
- District 1: Jennifer Woolley v Matt Scherr
- District 2: Thomas Crisofulli v Kathy Chandler-Henry
Ballot Measures
- Issue 1A - Sustaining Existing Levels of County Revenue: yes/no
- Carbondale Rural Fire Issue 7B - : yes/no
Garfield County
County Commissioner
- District 2: John Martin v Beatriz v Brian Bark
- District 3: Leslie Robinson v Mike Samson
Ballot Measures
- City of Glenwood Springs Issue 2A - Mill Levy for emergency response: yes/no
- GWS Rural Fire Protection District Issue 6A: yes/no
State
- State Rep 61: Julie McCluskie v Kim McGahey
- State Rep 57: Perry Will v Colin Wilhelm
- State Senate 8: Karl Hanlon v Bob Rankin
- Issue 7A - Water Conservation District: yes/no