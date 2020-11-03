2020

Election Results

Polls close at 7 p.m. results will be reported as they come in

 

Pitkin County

County Commissioner

- District 4: Steve Child v Chris Council

- District 5: Jeffrey Evans v Francie Jacober

Town of Snowmass Village

- Mayor: Bill Madsen v Tom Goode

- Town Council (2 winners): Matthew Owens, Grey Warr, Alyssa Shenk, Tom Fridstein, Jeff Kremer

Ballot Measures 

- City of Aspen - Issue 2B - Sales tax for education: yes/no

- City of Aspen - Issue 4A - School District Debt: yes/no

- Town of Snowmass Village - Issue 2A: property tax for education: yes/no

Eagle County

County Commissioner

- District 1: Jennifer Woolley v Matt Scherr

- District 2: Thomas Crisofulli v Kathy Chandler-Henry

Ballot Measures 

- Issue 1A - Sustaining Existing Levels of County Revenue: yes/no

- Carbondale Rural Fire Issue 7B - : yes/no

Garfield County

County Commissioner

- District 2: John Martin v Beatriz v Brian Bark

- District 3: Leslie Robinson v Mike Samson

Ballot Measures 

- City of Glenwood Springs Issue 2A - Mill Levy for emergency response: yes/no

- GWS Rural Fire Protection District Issue 6A: yes/no

State

- State Rep 61: Julie McCluskie v Kim McGahey

- State Rep 57: Perry Will v Colin Wilhelm

- State Senate 8: Karl Hanlon v Bob Rankin

- Issue 7A - Water Conservation District: yes/no  

Election Day

Jeff Whisler drops his ballot off to vote at the Pitkin County Administration office on Tuesday for the Colorado State Primary Election.

Alycin Bektesh is a reporter for the Aspen Daily News. She can be reached at Alycin@aspendailynews.com or on Twitter @alycinwonder.