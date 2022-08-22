It’s been more than two years since the Adams family lost daughter and sister Emily to an accidental fentanyl poisoning, but the work on awareness is only just beginning for mother and sister Cath and Ashley.
On Sunday, the pair hosted their second annual, “You Matter: Fentanyl and Overdose Awareness Day” at Crown Mountain Park. They lined a circular berm with purple flags and brought vendors to promote resources and recovery, gave a platform to lived-experience speakers and held an honor walk to recognize the victims of fentanyl and other addictive substances as well.
“We’re turning it into an annual thing because we want people to be aware that substance use disorder is a disease and to let people know that there’s hope, that there’s help out there and that there’s resources,” Cath Adams said. “Once we start creating this and people come here with lived experience, then the stigma and shame will lessen and more people will come out and say, ‘How can I get help?’”
Emily’s death in April 2020 — on Ashley’s 16th birthday — came after she was 18 months sober but in search of Percocet to treat tooth pain. She got a fake pill that was lined with fentanyl.
In the aftermath, Cath Adams formed Aperture of Hope, focusing on generating awareness and connecting those in need to resources. On Sunday, booths at Crown Mountain included Discovery Cafe, High Rockies Harm Reduction, Aspen Strong, Aspen Hope Center, Redpoint and others, including groups focusing on recovery for alcohol and other drugs.
It was the second time the Adams hosted an awareness event, but it was the first time under the banner of National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, a newly created day of recognition. Sunday was the first iteration of the day, falling on the last day before Ashley Adams, fresh off her graduation from Glenwood Springs High School, was set to go off to college to study nursing.
Cath said that Ashley earned a full-ride scholarship for her advocacy work.
“The first time last year was very emotional, and it was just a lot going on because we spread the word but we didn’t even know how to start,” Ashley said. “But with a few close friends and some community support, it was really a great opportunity — and people showed up a lot more than we expected.
“We may not think that fentanyl’s in the valley, but it is predominant in the valley. … No one is immune from fentanyl poisoning. Youth are dying in schools from taking counterfeit pills manufactured with fentanyl. Parents are waking up and finding their children no longer alive.”
The Centers for Disease Control estimated that more than 100,000 people died from drug overdoses and poisonings, with around two-thirds of those involving synthetic opioids like fentanyl.
One speaker, who requested anonymity for their own safety, said they survived a fentanyl overdose after their prescription opioids were no longer effectively helping with their conditions. They were flown out of the Roaring Fork valley to Denver for care, going into a coma and not expected to survive.
In the aftermath, they continue to deal with not only brain damage and PTSD but the stigma of being labeled an addict or a suicide-attempt survivor. They haven’t been able to return to work, and their disability application was denied.
They found no support groups for fentanyl survivors or overdose survivors, instead leaning on the support of PTSD recovery groups.
They now work with Aperture of Hope and other local resources to help spread awareness.
“It just turned out to be a real rough deal for me,” the speaker said. “Everybody’s addicted to something, and something bad happened — but at least I turned it into a positive to show my children how to deal with the world that’s coming up.”
Also among the speakers was High Rockies Harm Reduction’s Maggie Seldeen, who presented how to use overdose treatment kits NARCAN and Kloxxado.
Cath Adams said this event and the work of Aperture of Hope will continue for the rest of her life.
“It’s beyond devastating to lose a child. It’s an emptiness; it’s like time has stopped. I don’t want any other family or anybody to lose their loved ones this way,” she said. “This is a gift of awareness that Emily has given to our family. I feel that there’s hope, and I truly feel that she’s guiding us through this. This is beyond a passion and this is something I will do for the rest of my living days.”
Education and connection to resources are available at apertureofhope.com.