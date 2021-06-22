Cozy Point Ranch served as a training ground recently for a multi-agency course on the rescue of large animals.
The course was organized by the Aspen Fire Protection District along with the Roaring Fork Valley Horse Council, and included numerous training scenarios, according to Aspen Fire Chief Rick Balentine.
Other entities participating in the various exercises included the Aspen Ambulance District, Aspen Police Department, Snowmass Police Department, Pitkin County Animal Safety and U.S. Forest Service.
“Everyone attending agreed that after this training we are all now better equipped to handle a large animal rescue call than we may have been before it, with safety for the victims and responders being at the forefront of everything we do,” Balentine said.
The fire district and the horse council provided funding for the three-day event, which ended on June 12 at Cozy Point. A report by Susan Cuseo, trails chair for the horse council, details some of the activity. The training was led by Gina Gonzales of the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, who reportedly conducts such trainings nationwide.
The first two days covered equipment use and all necessary factors to prepare for field emergencies. On the third-day, scenarios staged in advance by leaders of Aspen Fire had participating responders “called by radio to the unknown actual scene as they would in reality,” Cuseo said in a news release.
“The professionals quickly assessed the situation and acted, not as quickly as they would in future emergency events as they discussed their roles and moves but practicing all they had been taught,” she wrote.
New equipment used in the first scenario included a large green animal slide board and four wide yellow webbing straps, which were secured beneath the model horse in order to extricate it from the brush and debris where it “fell,” she wrote. “[Gonzales] mentioned how some earlier rescue methods had injured an equine patient badly (example, pulling on neck or tail), resulting in further injuries and necessitating euthanasia. The technicians commented that using this new equipment would be a huge improvement.”
The responders also were trained in basic veterinary skills, assessing vital signs first before determining how to proceed. Safety around the horse was stressed by the participants familiar with horses, including how to approach the animal, how to calm it and what to expect when the horse was pulled free, according to the release.
In a second scenario, a horse and rider had fallen beside a bridge and the rider landed further downstream. Human safety was deemed as the top priority, so the team split, with some responding to the injured rider, Cuseo explained. “Once the rider was located and paramedic help progressed, attention turned to the horse. Water was an added danger in this second scenario and the team quickly got the horse strapped in position on the creek bank to be extracted by a forklift borrowed from Cozy Point Ranch.”
Having first responders trained in rescuing a horse and rider “is hopefully comforting to our RFVHC membership and our community at large. This is a great step forward in rescue techniques available to all of us,” Cuseo added.