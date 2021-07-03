Editor’s note: Welcome to “First Saturday,” a monthly section starting as a humble page to help readers lean into weekend vibes. Our July debut features the “Local Love” series, which profiles entrepreneurs and leaders in the valley, as well as “Cocktail Corner,” a beverage column serving up libation inspiration.
Proprietor, photographer, beekeeper and “chocolate-maker savant” — as his neighbor, Rachael, knighted him — Mark Burrows offered me fresh honey scooped straight out of the raw comb on a stainless steel tablespoon. The consistency was a tooth-kneading, chewy wax with a surprise burst of honeysuckle sweetness, as though I’d extracted the nectar from a flower myself. I worried for a moment that the bees flitting around us might get angry that we were snacking on their homestead.
Burrows, founder and chief single-origin chocolate maker at Pollinator Chocolate, and I met at his Carbondale home on a back street cluttered with a cacophony of architectural styles and hippie vibes. We nestled our heat-wave-stricken bodies in the shade, sinking into a weathered, pollen-dusted, outdoor swing sofa, with a box of honey bees buzzing behind us.
Our bare feet rested on cool Marble, Colorado stone. The irregularly shaped slabs comprising the footpath were pristinely river-bleached white. A pollinator garden of perennials covered the ground. A second makeshift hive of scrap wood stood beyond that, among edible greens and color-striped flora. Burrows’ lot is a level square of lush overgrowth and rugged fertility. It’s jungled, disorderly, and resonates with everything of “home.”
Inspired initially by his eldest child to attend a beekeeping tour, Burrows soon discovered a passion for beekeeping in the vein of Lorenzo Langstroth, 19th-century American apiarist. Provided one stands still, moves slowly and breathes lightly through the nose (they react to carbon dioxide), the bees shouldn’t sting defensively.
“It’s like a meditation,” Burrows said thoughtfully.
The bee families hummed about us as I inquired about Burrows’ many hobbies and businesses. His passions are as varied and plentiful as his gardens and the mixed-media art in his home. He’s working on his pilot’s license, too, but that’s another story.
Burrows’ father was a metallurgist and his mother was a farm girl from North Dakota who advanced her education to go from traditional homemaker to registered nurse. With influences from both the laboratory and farm, it’s no surprise that Burrows has such a sense of hospitality and graciousness juxtaposed with a scientific curiosity and meticulousness in measuring his ingredients.
“Time just stops. It’s a technical process,” Burrows said of his chocolate making. “You’ve got to wait for it to come out and wait for it to get to the right point … and you have to be able to judge that and evaluate it and know when to stop the process.”
We eventually moved into the air-conditioned living room, where he laid out 16 ornate miniature treasure chests from India. Each one held a different collection of morsels. There is the Madagascar chocolate, which evolves from a much fruitier bean. The sugar-free Bolivian chocolate has a nuttier front. The Dominican Republic variety sports earthier currant notes or hints of dark cherry. Tanzanian chocolate is more bitter, with a surprising citrus finish.
Currently wrapping up a chocolate sensory evaluation course, Burrows’ approach to chocolate making is both scientific and artful. His tastings are not dissimilar from a wine tasting. Rather than just inhaling a square of a bar, chewing and swallowing with ambivalence, the pea-sized tasting morsels should rest on one’s tongue. As the chocolate dissolves, it evolves. The initial flavor could be predominantly of wet soil, coffee or mushroom ... and then, suddenly, a burst of coconut, honey, berry or even cabernet explodes on the palate.
In the same spirit of shared experience during his tastings, Burrows applies that same sense of community to his sourcing. He makes his milk chocolate with milk from a local dairy, Sustainable Settings. His specialty Honey Foam chocolate is made with local Colorado honey. One of his two milk chocolates features buffalo milk that comes from Erin’s Acres in Emma. It contains double the milk fat for added richness and sensuality Featuring Marble Distillery’s “Moonlight EXpresso” vodka, the Moonlight EXpresso dark chocolate is an elegant fusion of 100% Dominican Republic cacao, Guatemalan coffee beans and Ugandan vanilla.
Genuinely considerate of people’s varied tastes and dietary restrictions, Burrows doesn’t discriminate and has added two vegan chocolates to his repertoire, using coconut milk and oat milk. He also produces a sugar-free chocolate. In two of his many dark chocolates, he incorporates cabernet sauvignon and stout. The flavors are so well balanced without any one flavor overpowering another. Burrows currently operates out of a modest kitchen in Willits, but he seems to have already outgrown the space with his success.
One need only stop by the Sunday Basalt Farmers Market to get an in-person sampling. Pollinator Chocolate is also sold at Mana Foods in Carbondale, Elizabeth Dean, Cooper Liquors and Bramble and Vine in Glenwood Springs, as well as Mercantile in Beaver Creek and various other midvalley and downvalley locations all the way into Eagle County. Shipping (he only uses eco-friendly packaging) is available via his website, www.pollinatorchocolate.com.