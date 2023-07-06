Local mountain bikers are off at Bear Creek Mountain Resort — just outside Allentown, Pennsylvania — to race in the USA Cycling Cross-Country Mountain Bike National Championships this weekend.
A quartet of representatives from Pinnacle Race Team, Roaring Fork Cycling’s top-level cross-country program, is taking the trek to test their skills against the top competition in the country. Lucas Berry, Sam Friday and Canyon Cherney will compete in the 17-18 age bracket and Will Karow will compete in the 15-16. Eli Nolan would have joined the team if not for a late-season injury.
“It’s like a culmination of all the work we put in for the season,” Berry said. “You get one result to kind of finish it off and celebrate what you’ve done and kind of prove what you’ve got. So, it’s exciting and a little nerve racking at the same time.”
The national championships feature races for all age groups and professional or amateur status categories with the local racers slotting into junior ranks. Qualification is not required for the junior ranks, but that doesn’t stop the competition from including some of the top riders in the country.
After previous years of the competition being held in Winter Park, the Roaring Fork Valley athletes won’t hold the altitude advantage over their competitors. Bear Creek also boasts a tough course that coach Scott Leonard said is unlike anything they’ve ever raced on.
“The nature of the riding here is way different. The venue is like a pile of rocks with a deciduous forest growing out of it,” Leonard said. “It’s the most challenging race course of this type I’ve ever seen.”
Pinnacle has had a strong season to this point, with Cherney securing a ninth place in June 24’s Soldier Hollow Bike Fest race in Utah and a 13th on June 25, Berry sneaking into the top 20 on the 24th and Friday and Karow landing top-30 spots. Nolan finished 11th in the first race and 20th in the second.
Berry and Friday are each looking for improved results after different complications during their seasons. Berry has dealt with some mechanical issues that have cost him some placement points and Friday missed nearly a month of training after suffering a concussion.
Though Friday is only 17 and eligible to return to the 17-18 age competition next year, he’s a senior in high school and unsure what the future holds.
“It’s really important for myself to make a really big comeback and have a good placing,” Friday said. “If I want to go into pro biking during my college season, this is really my last year, so it’s putting a lot of pressure on myself.”
In both the 15-16 and 17-18 brackets, competitors first will go through a qualifier round, whittling the field down to 120 riders in each. Karlow in the 15-16 will go through the first race on Thursday afternoon while the older trio will do so late Friday morning. The 15-16 finals will be on Friday afternoon and the 17-18 finals will be held on Saturday.
The athletes will get a chance to do it all again on Sunday with short track qualifiers and finals all held on the final day.
“From my perspective, this season is a huge success. Being here, hopefully getting some quality results and having fun is a bonus on top of what’s already been an exceptional season,” Leonard said. “It’s an opportunity for these guys to show what they’ve got.”