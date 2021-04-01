Aspen International suspends commercial flights, only open to private jets
The nouveau riche are finally speaking their truth: Private jet owners — and charterers — are “sick and tired” of not being able to land at Aspen International Airport whenever they want because of a perceived “surplus” in commercial flight activity, according to a group statement.
A record number of private jets have had to reroute to Snowmass this month, as the travel industry slowly picks up and commercial traffic in and out of Aspen reaches “almost normal” pre-pandemic levels, according to Piktin County Manager John Pheasant.
In response to the “Occupy the 99.5%” movement — spearheaded by New York resident Chad Tuckett and supported by many of the city’s newly minted owners (page 3) — Aspen International announced Wednesday that all commercial flights are suspended “immediately and indefinitely.”
In a Zoom press conference, Pheasant pleaded with the community to be patient during this “difficult” time, and urged the people of Aspen to consider the town’s best interests “through an economic lens.”
“We acknowledge and are sympathetic to the inconveniences this decision will inevitably pose to some — including the several thousands of year-round valley residents – but as a resort community, we need to be able to make sacrifices,” he said.
Tuckett, in an Instagram post picturing him popping bottles of aged Korbel on a chartered NetJet, seemed to agree.
New Aspen Ski Inc. exec eyeing more ways to monetize fun
On the heels of a January survey by Aspen Ski Inc. to gauge whether people would be willing to pay for uphilling, recently hired Chief Revenue Officer Wayne Kerr plans to roll out a suite of new money-making initiatives.
Kerr, who was previously an executive at Spirit Airlines and Ticketmaster, said he was excited to carry some of his “visions” from those companies to Aspen.
“One of my great ideas at Ticketmaster was the ‘convenience’ fee for printing your tickets at home. Basically, we totally outsourced our whole printing and fulfillment operation to the customer, and then charged them for it,” Kerr said. “Those are the kind of ideas I’m excited to try here.”
However, not all of Kerr’s proposals at Spirit and Ticketmaster came to fruition.
“We got some major pushback on our plan to charge for bathroom access on planes, and to replace seats with saddles, which could be packed in a lot closer,” Kerr lamented, but went on to add: “If your customers don’t finish the transaction totally exhausted and confused, you’ve left money on the table.”
Though no formal plans have been proposed yet, Kerr offered the following as examples that might be tried for the 2021-22 season:
-Annual passes for looking at the mountains and enjoying the natural splendor of the view. Separate summer and winter “view passes” will be offered.
-A new auction system for first tracks at the Highland Bowl. “We’re missing out on a huge opportunity by letting those who get up the earliest and hike the fastest enjoy the best snow for free,” he explained.
-A small upcharge for large groups of friends. “Let’s face it, skiing or riding is a lot more fun with your friends,” Kerr said. “We should be able to charge a little extra for that premium experience.”