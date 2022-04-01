Moratorium on local restaurants leave some starved for class
In what some consider a violation of open-meeting laws by respectively presenting and adopting an ordinance without properly noticing the public, Aspen City Council has placed a moratorium on all local restaurants.
City Councilmember Jiffy said, “The price of dining out has become unaffordable; therefore, we are implementing a ban on all restaurants effective (Caribu Club and Catch Stake are notable exceptions) immediately that will continue throughout Labor Day.” Instead of traditional dinner fare, Aspen restaurants can collaborate with fast-food chains and serve Big Macks, Whoopers, KFC and Taco Ball with prices not to exceed $5 for a Smile Meal or the equivalent.
When asked about the effect of the restaurant ban, city council stated it is good for the environment. Fewer cars are idling, fewer people traveling here from around the country, so less jet traffic and a decrease in oven gas emissions.
City announces lottery to enter housing lottery
Due to the ever-growing demand of housing and ever-dwindling affordable options, the Asspen housing association today announced a new lottery to qualify prospective residents to enter the housing lottery.
“What an exciting new way to engage our residents,” housing association board member Jiffy Peanut Butter said. “We know that very few of these very invested parties will actually get into our town, but at least we can feed into one of humanity’s worst vices while we do it!”
To qualify for the lottery lottery, prospective residents must have already lived in Asspen for a decade, worked in the town for half their age plus seven years, make more than $100,000, climb up Snowmass in nothing but their underwear and beat Satan himself in a fiddle contest.
Priority will also be given to any real estate agent, already licensed or seeking.
The new format was especially exciting to high-roller Yuppy Wantanabe, who has been in the housing lottery for more than a decade.
“This is just how I get my kick these days,” Wantanabe said via phone from the craps tables at a casino in Blackhawk. “I found a great job in Denver, I don’t even need the housing anymore.”
Not yet finalized is a consolation program including prizes for applicants who don’t win entry into the lottery. Reported prizes include high fives from mayor The Original Ronald, Esquire (T.O.R.E.) and bottles of the highly coveted Asspen tap water.
At time of writing, housing officials were in negotiations with TV stations to broadcast the results and state-sanctioned sportsbooks to allow gambling on the results.