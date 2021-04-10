GWS fire personnel respond to brush fire near footbridge
Glenwood Springs Fire Department personnel were called to a brush fire near the Three Mile footbridge on Friday afternoon.
Witnesses reported seeing juveniles in the area prior to the sight of smoke, according to a fire department news release. Upon arrival, just after 2 p.m., firefighters found a quarter-acre fire on a moderate slope with high spread potential.
Firefighters immediately began extinguishment efforts and completely contained the fire within 10 minutes. They continued to extinguish the residual fire within the containment area to ensure the fire would not reignite amid high winds, the release states.
Two engines, an ambulance and two command vehicles with nine firefighters responded. Both Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District and Colorado River Fire Rescue were en route to the incident when full containment was achieved. The Glenwood Springs Police Department also responded.
Incident Commander Harlan Nimmo thanked the other agencies that responded. “The unseasonably low moisture levels have created an early start to fire season. Please be safe with all sources of ignition at this time,” he said in the release.
No injuries were reported. The fire remains under investigation.
CDOT project aims to reduce rockfall risk on McClure Pass
The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor Geovert will begin a project on April 19, to mitigate the risk of rockfall along Colorado Highway 133 between the McClure Pass summit and Carbondale.
Work will take place at five separate sites and is scheduled for completion by mid-October 2021, a CDOT news release says.
“Rockfall mitigation is one of the best ways to maintain safety on Colorado’s rural highways,” CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said in a prepared statement. “We are excited we can get critical work done on this busy local highway, which is popular with locals and tourists.”
The project will include rock scaling (bringing loose surface material down with pry bars or other equipment) and stabilization; rock excavation and blasting; rockfall wire mesh installation; and construction of a rockfall catchment structure. The project also includes erosion control and localized highway repair at each of the five sites between mile-markers 48 and 60, which are located south of Carbondale.
Motorists can expect full traffic stops of up to 20 minutes at one or two sites during most weekdays.
“CO 133 over McClure Pass has been a priority for rockfall mitigation in the area,” CDOT Regional Transportation Director Mike Goolsby said. “We appreciate the patience of residents and visitors as CDOT completes this important work.”