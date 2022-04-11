Officials to discuss mudslide preparation
Officials from numerous agencies, including the Colorado Department of Transportation, will visit I-70 through Glenwood Canyon this week to discuss ongoing preparations for mudslides.
A media event will be held on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon at the Bair Ranch Rest Area (Exit 129), not far from where many motorists caught in last summer’s mudslides were forced to sleep inside their vehicles.
Last July, mudslides in the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar area ravaged portions of I-70, forcing the major roadway to close for roughly two weeks. On Tuesday, officials are expected to talk about the completion of work that aims to protect I-70 from future debris flows.
“Speakers from CDOT and partner agencies will highlight the teamwork necessary to carry out these essential preparations,” a CDOT news release said Friday. “CDOT leadership and maintenance representatives also will outline operational plans for the canyon in the event of future material slides.”
CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew, White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams, Glenwood Springs Mayor Jonathan Godes and others are scheduled to attend Tuesday’s event.
Affordable Inn sustains severe smoke damage
The cause of the fire last week at a Glenwood Springs hotel remains under investigation by the Garfield County Fire Investigation Team in conjunction with the Glenwood Springs Fire Department, according to a news release.
At 8:43 a.m. on Wednesday, Glenwood Springs fire personnel were called to The Affordable Inn, located at 51823 Highway 6. Upon arrival, firefighters found a two-story hotel filled with heavy dark smoke, the release says.
Firefighters immediately deployed an attack line and advanced into the ground-level corridor before entering a room full of fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and began overhaul operations to ensure it had not extended into the second floor or adjacent rooms.
“Although the fire was contained in a single room, the building sustained severe smoke damage throughout,” the release states.
Firefighters set up fans to assist in smoke evacuation. While the incident commander believed the building was evacuated and all parties were accounted for, crews conducted an additional sweep that resulted in confirmation, the release says.
Simultaneously, according to the release, another crew of firefighters used ladders to rescue two parties and two dogs through second-floor windows. Fifteen residents were relocated due to fire and smoke damage.
“This fire had the potential for significant loss of life and property. I am relieved all occupants and employees were able to be removed to safety and without significant injury,” Incident Commander Doug Gerrald said in the release.
Two parties were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and one firefighter sustained a minor injury.
In all, three fire engines, one ladder truck, three ambulances, two investigation vehicles and five staff-command vehicles responded from Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, Colorado River Fire Rescue, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue and Glenwood Springs Fire Department.
The Glenwood Springs Police Department, the city’s public works department, Black Hills Energy and The American Red Cross also responded to this incident, the release adds.