SkiCo wants area atop Ajax cleared
A parking area at the top of Aspen Mountain for snowmobiles and other over-the-snow equipment must be removed by April 23 to make way for construction work in the Pandora’s terrain, Aspen Skiing Co. announced this week.
The parking area known as “the Marina” is located just south of the upper terminal of the Silver Queen Gondola. The space will be needed for movement of equipment and construction access. April 23 coincides with the last day Ajax is open for the season.
“It’s important that we get as much time as possible to work on this project and that we have the clear access and egress for vehicles and crews,” said Katie Ertl, SkiCo senior vice president of mountain operations. “If you have a private over-the-snow vehicle of any type parked on top of Aspen Mountain, or know someone who does, please make sure it is moved by April 23 so we can commence work. Just think how amazing it will be to be skiing and riding this area next winter.”
SkiCo undertook the first phase of the Pandora’s expansion last season with the clearing of trees on the line for a new high-speed quad chairlift, other thinning of vegetation and construction of access roads. This summer, crews will install the chairlift and clear more terrain.
AMFS summer fest tickets, passes on sale
Aspen Music Festival and School tickets for the 2023 Summer Festival, June 29 to Aug. 20, are now available.
Single tickets to all festival events are now available to purchase online through the AMFS website or over the phone by calling 970-925-9042. Single-event details and ticketing can be found online under the “Events” drop-down menu via the “Calendar” tab.
Festival passes, including the Season Pass and Locals Pass, are available only by phone.
For more information, visit aspenmusicfestival.com.
Thunder River to hold Workshop, youth show
Thunder River Theatre Co. will present its second annual new play development series, The Workshop, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday,
The Workshop serves as a platform for playwrights and audiences to come together and discuss new works. In its second year, The Workshop is featuring two new plays from Colorado playwrights, William Missouri Downs and Luke Sorge.
Downs’ piece, titled “Mr. Rogers-American Terminator,” will kick off the series on Friday night, followed by Sorge’s new work, “Zen and the Art of Profit,” to be presented on Saturday.
Following the readings on both nights, there will be a guided talk-back with the playwright, director, cast and audience.
“Workshops are vital for playwrights because it’s often the first time that the story gets up off the page and walks around,” Sorge said in a prepared statement. “Actors and directors bring a different perspective to the work, something the playwright can’t get sitting alone in front of their computer.”
Tickets to The Workshop are $15 per night and available through the TRTC website, thunderrivertheatre.com.
Concurrently running with The Workshop at TRTC this weekend is the company’s Theatre for Young Audiences production. This year’s youth-oriented production is “Zeus on the Loose,” an energetic show combining Greek mythology and 1980s music into a family-friendly program.
Developed and written by Jeff Carey and Jessica Jackson and directed by Jennifer Johnson, “Zeus on the Loose” was commissioned by Creede Repertory Theatre for the Young Audience Outreach Tour — a nationally recognized program that brings professional theater to kids in underserved communities throughout the Southwest and Midwest.
“Zeus on the Loose” will be performed Saturday at 10 a.m. and noon and on Sunday at noon. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids (under 18 years old) and can be purchased at thunderrivertheatre.com or by calling 970-963-8200. '