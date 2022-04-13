With Tuesday’s snow, local high school sports saw cancellations across the valley.
All varsity events being held in the Roaring Fork Valley were canceled due to the accumulation of snow as Aspen School District closed its doors to students and staff. Additional events were canceled from Rifle to Summit, according to the Western Slope League website.
According to the conference calendar, at least 12 varsity events were postponed or outright canceled in golf, soccer, lacrosse, baseball and tennis. Some of these events were postponed, with reschedules coming as late as May 11.
As of the time of writing, all of Wednesday’s competitions listed on the website had been postponed as well, save for Aspen High girls tennis, which is slated to host Delta at Maroon Creek Club. For Thursday, Roaring Fork girls lacrosse at Battle Mountain has been moved to April 30, but all other valley teams varsity contests were still marked as a go.
Don Coram on Republican ballot
Freshman incumbent Congresswoman Lauren Boebert will face a primary challenge from fellow Republican Don Coram. On March 15, the Coram for Colorado Campaign submitted nearly 2,000 Republican signatures to the Colorado Secretary of State’s office. Yesterday, 1,563 were validated. As a result, Coram is now officially placed on the June Republican Primary ballot as a Republican candidate for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, currently occupied by Boebert, who was elected in 2020.
“This has been a true grassroots campaign. I am thankful for the great folks who signed my petitions and especially grateful to the extraordinary supporters who made this happen,” Coram said.
On the campaign trail, Senator Coram has been critical of his opponent Boebert and what he calls “her lack of results for the 3rd District, her embarrassing juvenile antics on the national stage, and her desire to be a right-wing celebrity pundit rather than a representative of the people she is paid to represent.
“I will make the case to primary voters as to why I am the most qualified candidate to represent them and their families,” Coram continued. “Enough is enough! Let’s make Lauren’s first term in Congress her last.”
Coram, a native of Montrose, has served in the Colorado State Legislature in both the House and Senate since 2011.