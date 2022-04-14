Carbondale calls for trustee-seat applicants
Applications to fill the remaining vacant seat on the town of Carbondale’s board of trustees are now available.
To download an application, visit carbondalegov.org. A completed application and petition with at least 25 signatures must be submitted by noon on April 28, an announcement from the town says.
All interested candidates must be at least 18, a qualified elector of the town, a U.S. citizen for at least one year and a town resident for one consecutive year immediately prior to the election date.
Town of Carbondale employees are not eligible to apply. The town is a non-partisan body of local government; there is no party affiliation designation, according to the announcement.
Aspen council approves ‘Building IQ’ ordinance
The Aspen City Council voted 5-0 on Tuesday to approve the Building IQ program to help the city reach its science-based targets for reducing community greenhouse gas emissions.
The ordinance applies to commercial and multifamily buildings within city limits and includes two components: energy benchmarking and building performance standards. The city of Aspen joins more than 40 communities nationwide that have benchmarking programs and eight communities with a building performance standard policy, according to a news release.
“Because buildings account for 57% of Aspen’s emissions, this program is essential in our Race to Zero pledge and fight against climate change,” Tessa Schreiner, climate action manager for the city, said in a prepared statement.
Schreiner said that after designing the benchmarking component of Building IQ alongside key community stakeholders and experts, the program was put on hold during the pandemic. In August 2021, council members set a new climate goal, and reaffirmed the need for significant action in the building sector to reduce carbon emissions.
“Building IQ directly addresses emissions from the built environment and will help the city reduce emissions 63% by 2030 and 100% by 2050,” the release states.
The ordinance goes into effect June 1. It will first focus on benchmarking, an annual process in which buildings track and report their energy and water consumption over time. The simple act of benchmarking can decrease energy use by 2-3% per year, the release states.
Deadlines for benchmarking will start in June for municipal buildings and December for commercial buildings 20,000 square feet and larger. The deadlines will apply to smaller buildings in coming years, although all buildings are welcome to start at any time, the release says.
The second phase, a building performance standard, requires property owners to meet performance targets by actively improving their buildings over time. The details of this phase will be designed through stakeholder engagement and defined by fall 2023, according to the release.
The program’s implementation will be led by a local nonprofit, the Community Office for Resource Efficiency, which will be responsible for supporting building owners and managers through the process.
“Benchmarking empowers building owners to make capital improvements that benefit their businesses and the climate. Buildings are the largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in the city, and CORE has the expertise to put data to work identifying the most impactful solutions for lowering energy consumption.” said Katie Schwoerer, chair of CORE’s board of directors.
For more information, visit aspencore.org/building-iq/.