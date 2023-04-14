Aspen food tax refund requests due April 18
The city of Aspen announced that the deadline to submit food tax refund applications is 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The city suggested that applications — which can be found at aspen.gov/382/Food-Sales-Tax-Refunds — should be submitted as soon as possible, as late applications will be rejected. The city will continue reviewing all received applications during April and qualifying residents can expect refund checks to be mailed by early May, the city said in a news release.
To qualify, all applicants must:
—Submit the official “Food Sales Tax Refund” application by the deadline.
—Have resided within the Aspen city limits for the full 2022 year.
—Have been registered to vote in the city from Jan. 1, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2022.
—Be able to prove residency within city limits for 2022 and if still living in Aspen, ensure your current address is the same as your registered voter address. For persons barred from registering to vote, there are some exceptions to qualify.
The city created the refunds as an incentive to encourage voters to support a sales tax referendum. It was intended to reimburse voters for the approximate amount of sales tax that they would pay annually on grocery purchases due to the imposition of a 1% city sales tax, the release said.
Those who need assistance completing the application may receive assistance at City Hall, 427 Rio Grande Place, second-floor finance window.
City, Aspen Ideas Fest partner on art project
The city of Aspen and the Aspen Ideas Festival are partnering on a public art project dedicated to increasing pedestrian safety and engaging their community in public art.
A news release says the partners will work with a local artist and the community to install a temporary pavement mural adjacent to the Wheeler Opera House at the intersection of South Mill Street and Hyman Avenue. The mural is expected to be installed on the opening weekend of the Aspen Ideas Festival. The festival runs from June 24- 30.
The city’s Red Brick Center for the Arts is developing a Public Art Plan, which includes “robust community engagement” so that residents will help to shape the plan, the release states. The temporary street mural will serve as a pilot project and invite conversation around how art can be facilitated in our public spaces.
Local artist Chris Erickson will design the mural and advise on the installation, given his experience in this form of public art. “[Erickson’s] work is rooted in a sense of place, and he will design a mural that celebrates the idea of a community comprised of multiple voices and the connectivity between,” the release says.
The installation will take place June 24-26. The city said there will be traffic diversions when the mural is being worked on. On June 25, community members are invited to the project site at the intersection of South Mill and East Hyman to help paint the mural.
To participate or to receive more information, visit AspenIdeas.org.