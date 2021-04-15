Forest Service approves A-Basin improvements
It’s been a good week for the ski areas in Colorado and across the country.
On Wednesday in an announcement from the White River National Forest came news that a proposal from Arapahoe Basin Ski Area to replace the existing Lenawee Chairlift as well as construct a warming hut and a food service building contiguous to the existing Black Mountain Lodge had been approved.
The improvements were said needed to increase uphill lift capacity to the summit, make lift loading and unloading easier and improve skier circulation.
The existing fixed-grip chair would be upgraded to a detachable lift. Providing additional guest warming space and food service was behind the new buildings, according to a release from the WRNF.
“Downhill skiing is one of the primary recreational activities that makes the White River National Forest the most visited National Forest in the country,” said acting Dillon District Ranger Bobbi Filbert, in a prepared release. “These improvements are within A-Basin’s permitted operational boundary, and the project is designed to minimize potential impacts to other resources.”
Where feasible, existing lift towers will be retained. In addition, “No trees will need to be removed for the improvements, and wetlands will be avoided,” according to the statement.
For more information, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=59357.
$207 million investment announced by Alterra Mountain Co.
On Monday, Alterra Mountain Co. announced it would invest $207 million in capital improvements at four of its ski areas in the western U.S. The investments of what it called “transformational base area and on-mountain developments” will take place at Steamboat in Colorado, Utah’s Deer Valley Resort and Squaw Valley-Alpine Meadows and Mammoth Mountain in California.
According to the statement from Alterra, the $207 million in expenditures includes $111 million in “significant resort projects,” $31 million in enterprise technology systems and $65 million in resort maintenance and planning.
“This past season has proven that our guests are loyal, passionate and looking forward to the many seasons ahead, and we plan to provide them with a premier guest experience as we focus on the long-term future of our mountain destinations,” said Rusty Gregory, CEO, Alterra Mountain Co., in a prepared statement.
“Alterra Mountain Co. has exceeded our initial five-year goal to invest over half a billion dollars into our destinations, in just four years. We continue to be committed to infusing meaningful capital into on-mountain enhancements, base area development and advanced technology that will elevate the mountain experience for all who visit,” Gregory stated.
Projects include:
A base area revision at Deer Valley Resort that includes the Snow Park Lodge. An integrated transportation and mobility hub is also on tap. Pending approvals, groundbreaking will take place in 2022.
Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows has planned a base-to-base gondola connecting the two resorts. The eight-passenger gondola cabins will have the capacity to move 1,400 people per hour between the Tahoe-area resorts allowing access to 6,000 acres of skiing.
Mammoth Mountain will see main lodge redevelopment that offers an improved ski beach, a concierge center and retail and luxury lodging, including club amenities. Construction is set to begin in spring 2023, according to Alterra.
Steamboat’s three-year, $135 million base area redevelopment and terrain expansion includes a transformation of Gondola Square. Groundbreaking on phase one is set for this year. On-mountain improvements, including 650 new acres of advanced and expert terrain in Pioneer Ridge, are slated for the 2021/22 ski season.
Alterra Mountain Company, established in 2018 and headquartered in Denver, is privately owned by KSL Capital Partners and Henry Crown and Co., owners of Aspen Skiing Co. The Ikon Pass serves Alterra’s destinations as well as offering access to 44 global destinations.
U.S. Alpine Championships continue at Aspen Highlands
The slalom portion of the women’s combined race at the U.S. Alpine Championships was run Wednesday at Aspen Highlands with Lila LaPanja, who skis for Team Clif Bar Ski Racing, named national champion. LaPanja, 26, skied the fifth-fastest super-G and second-fastest slalom to earn her first career title, according to a report from the U.S. Ski & Snowboard.
Storm Klomhaus, a member of the independent Team X, finished with silver and was just a hundredth of a second behind the winner. Kiara Alexander of Canada took the bronze.
Galena Wardle, 22 of Basalt, finished in sixth in the alpine combined, which takes one run of super-G (held Tuesday) and the slalom on Wednesday. Typically both runs of this event are run on the same day.
“It’s always fun to race here at Highlands — I’ve had a couple of successful days here at Highlands, so there’s good energy on the hill for me,” LaPanja said.
Nina O’Brien of Edwards, a Land Rover U.S. Alpine Ski Team athlete, was fastest in Tuesday’s super-G but straddled a gate in the slalom portion of the race. Organizers have contended with warm temperatures late in the ski-racing season and have had to be nimble in their scheduling.
The U.S. Alpine Championships continue Thursday with women’s giant slalom, and on Friday is the women’s slalom, the finale of the nearly two-week run at host venue Aspen Highlands Ski Area.