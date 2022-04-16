Open house planned on building policies
The city of Aspen says it is planning two upcoming events “to share progress” relating to its response on issues surrounding the residential development moratorium.
What’s being called the “Residential Building Open House” will be held April 27 at Aspen City Hall on Rio Grande Place, while the “Residential Building Pop-Up Event” is set for April 30 in the downtown pedestrian mall.
On March 15, Aspen City Council approved Ordinance 6, reinstating a temporary moratorium on the acceptance of new residential land-use applications and on certain residential building applications. The moratorium on residential building is scheduled to extend until June 8, a city news release states.
“As the city focuses on specific, proposed responses to the issues and policy goals raised by council and included in the moratorium, it is relying on the public and technical stakeholders to weigh in on the details of the draft code amendments,” the release says.
The second round of outreach is critical to creating a feedback loop for council members and the public, “where concrete proposals are presented and feedback is taken,” said Ben Anderson, principal long-range planner with the city.
The April 27 event will run from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Pearl Pass Room of Aspen City Hall. The April 30 pop-up event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the pedestrian mall, just across from the Wheeler Opera House.
For more information, visit AspenCommunityVoice.com.
County jobless rate falls to 3% in March
Pitkin County’s unemployment rate fell from 3.5% in February to 3% in March, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
The local jobless rate generally hovered near 2-3% in the years that followed the Great Recession but preceded the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. On occasion, the rates would rise slightly during offseasons when some local workers filed for unemployment benefits.
The 3% rate marks a return to pre-pandemic levels. Comparatively, Pitkin’s unemployment rate in March 2021 was 5.5%.
Garfield County’s rate in March was 3.1%, down from 5.6% in the same month last year. Eagle County’s rate was 2.5%, decreasing from 4.8% in March 2021.
The state and U.S. jobless rates in March were 3.5% and 3.6%, respectively.
In other news from the state labor department:
• Colorado’s labor force grew by 12,300 from February to March and now stands at 3,211,700. The share of Coloradans participating in the labor force improved to 68.9% last month, the highest rate since March 2020. The state continues to experience a faster rate of recovery, in terms of the workforce participation rate, than the U.S. as a whole.
• The Colorado counties with the highest unemployment rates in March were: Huerfano (6.6%), Pueblo (5.7%), Fremont (5.2%), Las Animas (5%) and Rio Grande (5%).
• Over the past 23 months, Colorado has added 389,400 nonfarm payroll jobs, compared to losses totaling 374,500 in March and April 2020. That translates to a job recovery rate of 104%, which exceeds the U.S. rate of 92.8%.
• Since March 2021, nonfarm payroll jobs have increased by 131,200, with the private sector growing by 121,400 and government adding an additional 9,800 jobs. The largest private-sector job gains were in leisure and hospitality (51,700), professional and business services (30,300) and trade, transportation and utilities (14,200). There were no significant private-sector, over-the-year declines.