RFTA to shift to offseason schedule
On Monday, the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority will shift to its offseason bus schedule. The BRT buses will continue to operate daily but with adjusted hours — check www.rfta.com/spring for details — while some local services, such as Woody Creek, will be discontinued until June.
Notably, the city of Aspen’s Crosstown and Galena Shuttle will also be discontinued, and Aspen service will continue with reduced hours, from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.
Social distancing and mask requirements will remain in place, according to the RFTA website.
VVH recognized as a Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital
Valley View Hospital has been recognized as a 2021 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, this 11th annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX®.
“It is a great honor that Valley View and our dedicated group of providers and staff have been recognized by The Chartis Center for Rural Health as one of the top rural and community hospitals in the nation,” said Brian Murphy, MD, CEO of Valley View. “Our patients and community are our top priority, and we are committed to our mission of providing coordinated, patient-centered care in the safest possible environment.”
Aspen electric and water meters being upgraded in May
This spring, the Aspen utility department is implementing the meter upgrade phase of the Aspen Intelligent Metering Project, the city announced Thursday.
“The project was approved in 2018 as an effort to modernize electric and water consumption meters and data collection from 3,100 electric and 4,000 water customers,” a press release explains. “New meters will provide meter consumption data directly to the department alleviating the need for in-person collection of meter data.”
This modernization for all utility customers requires upgrades or full replacement of some older meters. Beginning in May, Aspen’s subcontractor, SiteWise, will be installing the upgrades — such as replacing aging or obsolete meter infrastructure components — neighborhood by neighborhood. All customers will receive detailed communications from the City and its contractor on when meter upgrades will be taking place at their property.