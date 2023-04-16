AHS freshmen to raise funds parking cars today
The Aspen High School freshman class (Class of 2026) will hold a fundraiser today (Sunday), which is closing day at Aspen Highlands Ski Area.
Visitors to the ski area may park at Aspen High School for $15. Parking opens at 8 a.m. and is open until the lot is full. Only cash will be accepted.
Today is the last day for skiing at both Highlands and Snowmass Ski Area. Several events were held at Snowmass on Saturday to celebrate the end of the ski season.
Today, the legendary Aspen Highlands closing party will commence. Ski season was extended by one week at Highlands because of the fantastic snow conditions.
Today, Merry-Go-Round Restaurant will have specials and a DJ. As always, skiers and riders are urged to wear costumes. After the lifts stop spinning, skiers and riders can relive the season as the party rages at the Alehouse at the base.
Ski season was extended until April 23 at Aspen Mountain. Buttermilk has closed for the season.
Committee selects finalist for fixed-base operator
A review committee led by Pitkin County’s procurement office has selected Atlantic Aviation to move into contract negotiations with the county for a new lease as the fixed-base operator for the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport.
Atlantic Aviation will move forward after careful consideration and scoring of all evaluation criteria listed below and provided within the county’s request for proposal documents, the county said in a news release on Friday.
“After diligent review of each proposal and interviews with three shortlisted proposers, members of the review committee completed individual scoring based on the evaluation criteria,” said Chris Davis, procurement manager for Pitkin County.
“The committee members’ scores aggregated to show unanimous agreement that Atlantic’s proposal represents the greatest overall benefit to the airport, Pitkin County and the community. This process has been incredibly thorough, both from the proposers and scoring members of the committee. I’m sincerely grateful to everyone who has been involved to this point.”
As part of the county procurement process, the review committee now turns over negotiations to the Pitkin County Attorney's Office. The goal of that process is to produce a negotiated draft contract that would go before the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners to review.