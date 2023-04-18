Little Nell eyes the Big Apple
The hospitality division of Aspen Skiing Co. has announced its intentions to open a Little Nell Hotel in New York City’s Rockefeller Center.
Aspen Hospitality has applied for a hotel special permit. If approved, the Little Nell will be the first and only hotel within Rockefeller Center and the second-ever Little Nell-branded hotel. SkiCo’s original, 92-room Little Nell opened in Aspen in 1989.
The proposed project would have approximately 130 rooms on 10 floors, according to a news release from Aspen Hospitality. “If approved by the City Planning Commission and the City Council, Aspen Hospitality anticipates being able to open the hotel in 2026,” the news release said.
Alinio Azevedo, CEO of Aspen Hospitality, declined a request for an interview from the Aspen Daily News. No information was released on the estimated cost of the project or room rates.
The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Rockefeller Center was a natural choice for a Little Nell Hotel because the Crown family, owners of Aspen Skiing Co., are also co-owners of Rockefeller Center with New York-based real estate development firm Tishman Speyer. The center has experienced a sharp decline in office workers since the COVID-19 pandemic, the newspaper reported. Spaces are leased but not close to fully occupied, according to the article.
In addition to the 92-room Little Nell Hotel at the base of Aspen Mountain, Aspen Hospitality operates three Limelight Hotels in Aspen, Snowmass Village and Ketchum, Idaho. Three additional Limelights are being constructed in Mammoth, opening in 2024; in Boulder, opening in 2025; and Limelight Denver transitioning from the Hotel Born later this year.
And the Shortsfest winners are …
Six films screened at the 32nd Aspen Shortsfest were recognized as winners in their respective categories during an awards ceremony held Sunday.
Shortsfest, which is put on by Aspen Film, was held April 10 through Sunday.
Honors were handed out in the following categories:
— Student shot: winner, “Klette,” directed by Michael Abay; special mention to “The Dalles,” by Angalis Field; and actor Jennifer Heylen was mentioned for her performance in “Klette.”
— Short short: winner, “The Vacation,”directed by Jarreau Carrillo; special mentions to “Gold and Mud,”by Conor Dooley, and “Teacups,” by Alec Green and Finbar Watson.
— Animation: winner, “The Debutante,” directed by Elizabeth Hobbs; special mentions to “Shadows of the Butterflies,” by Sofia El Khyari and “Luck and the Rock,” by Britt Raes.
— Documentary: winner, “Puffling,” directed by Jessica Bishop; special mentions to “Backflip,” by Nikita Diakur, and “Ball People,” by Scott Lazer.
— Comedy, winner: “Troy,” directed by Mike Donahue; specials mentions to “Thriving: A Dissociated Reverie,” by Nicole Bazuin, and “Galapagos,” by Kyle Sims.
— Drama, winner: “All Inclusive,” directed by Duván Duque Vargas; special mention went to “Mulika,” by Maisha Maene.
Shortsfest award winners received cash prizes of $1,250 or $2,500. Five of the six winning films (except for the student short category, qualified for the 2024 Academy Awards.
Other awards were handed out, too.
The Ellen Jury presented an award in honor of Aspen Film’s founder and longtime executive director, Ellen Kohner Hunt, who passed away in January 2021. Dobbs’s “The Debutante” was given the honor.
The Audience Award, voted on by Shortsfest viewers, was given to “Echo,” directed by Benjamin Wolin and Michael Minahan. Runner-up was “How We Get Free,” by Geeta Gandbhir and Samantha Knowle.
The Youth Jury Award went to “In the Garden of Tulips,” directed by Julia Elihu, with special mention going to “Things Unheard Of,” directed by Ramazan Kiliç.
Faryl Amadeus won Aspen Film’s Independent by Nature: 32 Second Video Challenge.
Shortsfest award-winning films and special mention films will be screened at 7 p.m. April 28, and 5 p.m. April 29, at the Crystal Theatre in Carbondale. The full family program will screen at 4 p.m. April 30.