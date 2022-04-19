As mountain resorts close for the winter and recreationists begin looking ahead to their summer pursuits, those in a Lead King Loop stakeholder group concerned about the existing uptick in the number of visitors to the area just outside the town of Marble — and especially their use of ATVs.
Over the past five months, the group has been collaborating to develop management strategies that will alleviate issues associated with increases in recreation-based visitation on the Lead King Loop, a press release from the Center for Public Lands explains: “The stakeholder group has worked closely with local and federal governments to understand the feasibility of proposed actions, parameters of policy and funding, and the tradeoffs associated with each.”
After multiple sessions workshopping ideas, the group has identified a range of priority actions that could be taken in the short- and long-term to mitigate impacts to the town of Marble, visitor experiences and the ecosystem. These ideas will be shared with the community to garner feedback at a public listening session at the Fire Station in Marble on April 28.
“A virtual listening session will be held separately at a later date,” the press release notes without specifying said date.
Following the public listening session, the stakeholder group will convene in early May to select and revise ideas based on public input received and issue recommendations to the U.S. Forest Service, Gunnison County and the towns of Marble and Crystal.
“The Center for Public Lands remains committed to helping the community, recreation users and land managers in the upper Crystal River Valley find and implement actions to create a sustainable, resilient future,” the release says. “We are energized by the commitment of these representatives who are giving so much time and effort to bring about consensus-based recommendations that can be supported by their range of constituents.”
Members of the public who are interested in providing input should contact the representative who best fits their concerns or attend the upcoming public listening session facilitated by Western Colorado University’s Center for Public Lands, the release further advises.
Information on the group and public listening session is available at centerforpubliclands.org and townofmarble.com.