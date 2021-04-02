Darnauer’s photograph accepted into national show
An image of Chapman Lake captured by longtime Aspenite Jeanette Darnauer has been selected for participation in the 7th Annual Allegany National Photography Competition & Exhibition in Cumberland, Maryland.
Darnauer’s work is among the 68 photos selected from 800 submitted works, according to a Thursday announcement. The photography show opens Saturday and runs through April 24. Her work is regularly included in local shows but this marks Darnauer’s debut before a national audience.
“Lily Pond Reflections,” her abstract submission, was captured at Chapman Lake in the upper Fryingpan River Valley.
“I’m thrilled about this honor,” she said in a prepared statement.
There will be a livestream virtual awards presentation April 10 at 4 p.m. on the entity’s Facebook site or through @alleganyartscouncil.
“What started out as a small, regional effort has grown in seven short years to include 41 states across the nation and countless photographers of all skill levels. Our selections this year represent a broad spectrum of work,” according to a statement from the arts council.
When she was 8 years old, Darnauer won champion ribbons at the county fair near her Goodland, Kansas home.
While she is arguably best known in Aspen for her public relations and marketing work through Darnauer Group Communications, in some ways she is the ultimate renaissance woman, with talents ranging from photography to writing to music (Darnauer is an accomplished flutist and choral/ensemble singer).
“She loves exploring the intricate world of nature close-up, examining and capturing its textures, angles, colors, reflections, light and shadows,” according to a press release about the show.
Darnauer moved to Aspen in 1976 and was a well-known radio reporter and a writer until launching her self-named public relations firm in 1991.
Senior volunteer service program expanding to PitCo
High Country RSVP, which stands for Retired Senior Volunteer Program, is expanding its services into Pitkin County thanks to a generous grant.
A sponsored program of Colorado Mountain College with more than 200 volunteers (providing more than 2,000 volunteer hours) currently serving in Garfield County, High Country RSVP announced Thursday it received an AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP grant of $75,000 to support volunteers who serve Pitkin County.
“The grant will expand High Country RSVP’s presence in the Roaring Fork Valley, where it has been providing service opportunities for older adults since 1973,” according to a press release.
“With this new funding, High Country RSVP will leverage the skills and experience of seniors in the Roaring Fork Valley to partner with Pitkin County nonprofit organizations to increase their capacity to fulfill their mission,” it continued.
Mary Moon, director of High Country RSVP, said she is looking forward to expanding the program into Pitkin County.
“For nearly 50 years, High Country RSVP has been harnessing the power of volunteerism to meet critical needs in our community as a national AmeriCorps Seniors program,” Moon stated in a prepared release. “We strive to enrich the lives of individuals through meaningful volunteer opportunities that use their skills, abilities and life experiences in service to their community.”
The organization serves more than 1,000 clients annually through its volunteer-led Medicare Counseling, tax assistance program and continuing education classes.
Across the country, AmeriCorps Seniors is said to engage approximately 195,000 older adults in service at 29,800 locations.
For more information or volunteer opportunities, contact Moon at mpmoon@coloradomtn.edu or 970-947-8462.