Maroon Bells reservation system opens April 11
Reservations to access the Maroon Bells Scenic Area by vehicle or by Roaring Fork Transportation Authority bus can be made beginning April 11 at aspenchamber.org.
“The reservations system we have used for the past two years has been very successful in reducing overcrowding and improving visitor experience at this iconic Colorado location,” said Shelly Grail, recreation manager for the U.S. Forest Service’s Aspen-Sopris Ranger District.
Parking reservations will be required during the entire season as soon as the road opens on May 15, according to a new release. The price of a parking reservation is $10. Parking reservations will be available for half-day, whole-day or overnight.
The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority’s shuttle service will run from May 27 to as late as October 24, depending on weather. The shuttle will run every 15 minutes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Aspen Highlands. Paid parking is available at Aspen Highlands, or riders can catch the free RFTA shuttle from Rubey Park in downtown Aspen to Aspen Highlands. The shuttle fare is $16, with discounted fares of $10 for children 12 and younger and seniors 65 and older. Group reservation options also will be available.
Seats on the shuttle may be limited and masks may be required depending on any COVID-related guidelines put in place by the state of Colorado or Pitkin County Board of Health. While walk-up shuttle tickets may be available on some days due to no-shows, people are encouraged to purchase reservations in advance to guarantee a seat and because day-of prices will be higher, the release adds.
Private vehicles may drop off passengers at the Maroon Bells Scenic Area between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. without a parking reservation; however, visitors who are dropped off will need to have made a one-way shuttle return reservation in advance. Commercial drop-offs, including taxis, hotel shuttles and ride services, are not allowed at any time.
For more information on visiting the Maroon Bells Scenic Area, call (970) 945-3319 or visit aspenchamber.org.
Beattie, Houpt, & Jarvis merge with JVAM PLLC
The law firm Johnston, Van Arsdale, Martin PLLC, formed last summer, has announced a merger with longstanding Basalt firm Beattie, Houpt & Jarvis LLP.
“Having the team from BHJ join JVAM is a natural progression for our firm. Our respective businesses and clients are well aligned and complimentary. Further, we will increase our ability to serve the Arkansas River Valley and the Roaring Fork Valley through a more diverse set of practice areas with expanded litigation and water law practices,” said Casey Martin, a JVAM partner.
The existing team at JVAM will remain intact, according to the announcement. Ryan Jarvis and Eric Theile of BHJ are joining JVAM as partners. Steve Beattie will provide experience as of counsel; attorney Erika Gibson will round out the litigation and water practice.
Paralegal Monique Hyde Kennedy and legal assistant Paula Creevy will join JVAM’s support staff. Jeff Houpt’s retirement from BHJ went into effect on Friday.
The new merged firm is prepared to assist clients business, water, real estate, land use, litigation and appeals, environment and several other legal areas. For more information, visit JVAMlaw.com.