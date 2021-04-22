FOOD & WINE tickets on sale April 28
Tickets for the 38th annual FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen go on sale April 28 at classic.foodandwine.com, organizers announced Wednesday.
The event has moved from its traditional mid-June weekend to Sept. 10-12, for 2021 only. In 2022 it’s scheduled for June 19-22, according to organizers.
Participating chefs for this year’s Classic include: Martha Stewart, Carla Hall, Kwame Onwuachi, Brooke Williamson, Guy Fieri, Kristen Kish, Maneet Chauhan, Melissa King, Andrew Zimmern, Claudette Zepeda, Rodney Scott, Justin Chapple, as well as the “Top Chef” Season 18 winner.
Live cooking demonstrations, wine pairings, special dining experiences at local restaurants and the signature Grand Tasting Pavilion in Wagner Park, will return in 2021 as will beverage and wine seminars hosted by experts such as Carlton McCoy, Leslie Sbrocco, Mark Oldman, Alba Huerta, Alpana Singh, Amanda McCrossin and Ray Isle of FOOD & WINE, among others.
In a prepared statement, Hunter Lewis, editor in chief of FOOD & WINE, said, “For our team, this year’s event takes on a new meaning and a new appreciation in light of the past year, and I’m grateful to the many talented chefs and experts who are joining us to create a world-class experience. We also thank the city of Aspen for its hospitality and continued partnership and look forward to celebrating and connecting with our culinary community.”
Some of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Southern Smoke Foundation, a national emergency relief fund that supports workers in the food and beverage industry in crisis. No Kid Hungry, a national campaign committed to ending childhood hunger in the U.S., is another beneficiary.
American Express is the presenting sponsor of the FOOD & WINE Classic in Aspen 2021 and American Express Card members have access to presale tickets between now and April 28, it was noted.
For more information, including that about safety protocols, visit classic.foodandwine.com.
Ruedi opens for boating May 1
The Ruedi Reservoir boat ramp, along with watercraft inspection and decontamination for aquatic nuisance species, opens for the season at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 1.
The decontaminations and inspections are required to protect Ruedi from the invasion of destructive species like zebra and quagga mussels, according to a press release from the Ruedi Water and Power Authority.
Last year, 17 mussel-infested boats were decontaminated through the Ruedi Boat Inspection Program. That was the “most found in Colorado, and the most ever intercepted at Ruedi Reservoir, indicating an increasing threat to Colorado waters,” the release stated. Most of the intercepted boats had come from Lake Powell, where quagga mussels are in abundance.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is hiring watercraft inspectors to work from May to October for this purpose. Those interested should send a resume to invasive.species@co.state.us.
Eagle County public health orders will be in effect at Ruedi this summer and inspectors ask for patience for the public as decontamination times because of COVID-19 protocols could cause some delays.
The public boat ramp hours for Ruedi Reservoir’s 2021 season are as follows:
• May 1-28, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• May 29-June 30, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• July 1-Sept. 6, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
• Sept 7-Oct. 31, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Celebrate Earth Day at ACES, RBR
For Earth Day, April 22, there are plenty of activities at Rock Bottom Ranch and the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies.
A grounding outdoor yoga class featuring O2 instructor Alexa Kubica will be held today at noon at Hallam Lake Nature Preserve. Register now. Aspen Center for Environmental Studies will also be open for extended hours today, from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Regenerative Farm Tours are scheduled at Rock Bottom Ranch 4-5 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Register now.
Both Rock Bottom Ranch and Hallam Lake will offer free compost from the Pitkin County Landfill today between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. It’s requested that people bring their own bucket, bag or other receptacle for pickup.