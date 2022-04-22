Sunsense Solar celebrates Earth Day in honor of a friend
In Carbondale, Sunsense Solar will celebrate Earth Day today by continuing its tradition of installing photovoltaic panels for a Habitat for Humanity Roaring Fork Valley home in honor of Andy Lietz. Before his death six years ago, Lietz was a friend and cohort of Sunsense. He is remembered as an excellent salesman and a champion of solar in the Roaring Fork Valley. As a Habitat board member, Lietz also led the charge for solar Habitat homes throughout the valley and as far beyond as Silt and Rifle. Sunsense has since completed 25 systems in this effort.
Today, the latest project and the last of 12 to be installed at Basalt Vista Housing Partnership will take place. According to a release from Sunsense, it is a particularly special event not only because it is the final home in the ground-breaking project, but also the carrying on of a tradition in honor of Lietz after missing last year due to COVID-19.
350 Roaring Fork to rally against fossil fuels in Carbondale
350 Roaring Fork — the local branch of 350 Colorado, the state’s largest grassroots organization working for a faster transition away from fossil fuel energy and toward a just and sustainable future — will celebrate Earth Day today by marching for bolder action to avert the climate crisis.
In particular, marchers are calling for the earliest possible closure of Xcel’s Unit 3 coal plant in Pueblo, according to a release from 350 Roaring Fork. The Public Utilities Commission is expected to decide on Xcel’s proposal to operate Unit 3 until 2034. According to the release, the purpose of the march is to recognize Earth Day and bring attention to three actions available to citizens and leaders in Carbondale and Colorado: to close Xcel’s newest and dirtiest “Unit 3/Comanche 3” coal plant in Pueblo, to pressure Wells Fargo to end its financing of new fossil fuels, and to raise awareness of the climate and environmental impacts of green turf lawns.
A bona fide marching band will accompany the march from the Carbondale roundabout south to Wells Fargo Bank and back. The march will begin at 4:30 p.m. in the old City Market parking lot, weather permitting.