Partnerships drive new strategy for CORE
The Community Office for Resource Efficiency marked the 53rd celebration of Earth Day by announcing a new vision for a carbon-free, sustainable future in the Roaring Fork Valley. Strategic enhancements to the organization’s governance and leadership, high-impact projects and greater access to energy services across the region will support the valley’s ambitious 2050 carbon-reduction goals.
The organization plans to mitigate the climate crisis, starting locally with expanded community partnerships. CORE will begin work this year with Pitkin County’s largest property owner, the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority. Mathew Gillen, executive director of APCHA, said, “we are looking forward to working with CORE to combat climate change and increase the efficiency of the APCHA housing stock.”
Meanwhile, Eagle County has expanded its investment in CORE’s energy efficiency programs to serve households in multifamily affordable housing properties. These collaborations will create more equitable access to services for communities that benefit the most from lower energy bills and healthier indoor spaces.
Building IQ, the city of Aspen’s new energy benchmarking program, was unanimously passed by city council on April 12 and the city government selected CORE to be the implementer. Helping owners and property managers to understand the way their buildings use energy informs data-driven strategies to improve building performance. With buildings accounting for more greenhouse gas emissions than any other sector in the city, the program is key to meeting climate action goals. According to Tessa Shreiner, Aspen’s climate action manager, “Building IQ directly addresses emissions from the built environment and will help us reduce emissions 63% by 2030 and 100% by 2050.”
Strategic Partnerships like the Coal Basin Climate Project with Delta Brick and Climate Company are essential to CORE’s large-scale climate action strategy. Senators Hickenlooper and Bennet showed their support by allocating $1.2 million in the most recent federal appropriations bill. Pitkin County also pledged $200,000 to fund the next steps for researching the extent of the problem.
According to Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman, “With the social cost of carbon at $1,400 per ton, Coal Basin methane leakage is estimated to be $1 million per month in social cost. This funding to initiate mitigation will be well spent with a rapid payback.” This solution could potentially prevent up to 500 cars worth of harmful emissions from escaping the mines every day.
CORE’s governance and leadership structure are evolving along with its strategy. Under the guidance of Board Chair Katie Schwoerer, the board of directors will now engage local experts to address climate change. “For nearly 30 years, CORE has provided climate action solutions throughout the Roaring Fork Valley,” Schwoerer said. “In this critical decade, our board and staff are even more determined to provide these services in partnership with our communities.”