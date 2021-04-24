The city of Glenwood Springs invites residents and business to attend a virtual community meeting on Tues., May 4 at 5:30 p.m. for the I-70 Glenwood Canyon operations plan. The meeting will review the Colorado Department of Transportation’s plan for Glenwood Canyon and I-70 in the event of potential flash floods or debris flows impacting the interstate as a result of last year’s Grizzly Creek Fire. The event will also cover safety information on recreating in areas that have burned, and guidance for businesses on how to prepare for potential closures.
“We hope this informational meeting will help our residents, businesses, workforce and visitors to have a comprehensive understanding of what to expect for I-70 and the Glenwood Canyon this summer,” said Public Information Officer Bryana Starbuck. “Glenwood Springs remains open and excited for folks to visit and enjoy our beautiful city.”
Several agency partners will participate on the panel including the Colorado Department of Transportation, the White River National Forest Service and the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association.
The meeting will be hosted virtually on Zoom and the City of Glenwood’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/GlenwoodSpringsCO. Spanish interpretation will be available.