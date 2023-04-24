Brush Creek culvert project starts soon
A project to repair critical infrastructure at the intersection of Brush Creek Road and Owl Creek Road in Snowmass Village is underway, according to the town.
Utility work began in the area earlier this month, and in May, crews will begin paving a detour route. Traffic will be rerouted to Highline Road from approximately June 1 to Nov 1.
The town of Snowmass Village will host an open house event at Town Hall from 4-6 p.m. on May 4. Town staff will attend the open house to answer questions and share details about the project, including transportation and emergency planning.
During the project, crews will repair the culvert that carries Brush Creek underneath the road at the intersection. The culvert is aging and needs to be replaced. Crews also will address aging water, sewer and gas pipes, as well as some telecommunications utilities.
Work on the culvert will begin on May 15 and is expected to be completed by Oct. 31.
Highway 133 rockfall mitigation begins today
The Colorado Department of Transportation will begin a rockfall mitigation project today.
Work will take place along Highway 133 south of Redstone in Pitkin County. CDOT has selected Meridian Contracting as the prime contractor for the project, a news release says.
Travel impacts will begin the week of May 1. Motorists should plan for 20-minute delays through the duration of the project. In June, 60-minute holds will be necessary. Weekly updates will be provided and all real-time closure information will be posted to COtrip.org.
The rockfall mitigation project will take place on Highway 133 just north of the McClure Pass to North of Perham Creek Trailhead, from mile-markers 48 to 59, according to the release,
The project will help to protect the public and the roadway from falling rocks. Work will primarily consist of rockfall mitigation at four sites along Highway 133 between the Crystal River Valley and Carbondale. Work will be done on northbound lanes for an 11-mile stretch of the highway.
“Rockfall mitigation has many important benefits including the elimination of loose material which decreases the potential of rockfall hazard for motorists traveling on the highway,” the release says.
The project is expected to last until the end of October 2023.