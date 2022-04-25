Shooting at Rifle quinceañera leads to search for homicide suspect
Garfield County law enforcement agencies are on the hunt for young Rifle resident D’Antiago “Dante” Lazaro Dominguez-Lopez, though a press release from the sheriff’s department did not specify the wanted homicide suspect’s age.
“This morning shortly after midnight, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a shooting that occurred outside of Rifle. The victim and suspect were attending a quinceañera when the shooting occurred,” the release explains. “When sheriff’s deputies arrived, the victim was still alive. He was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction via ambulance where he was treated and later pronounced dead.”
A warrant has been issued for Dominguez-Lopez.
“D’Antiago is considered ‘armed and dangerous,’” the release continues. “If you see him or know of his whereabouts, please do not attempt to contact him. If you see D’Antiago call our dispatch center 970- 625-8095 or 911. If you have any information for this investigation please the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 970-945-1377 ext. 1075.”
USFS approves Hunter Creek Historical Foundation project
Kevin Ward, district ranger for the Aspen Sopris Ranger District, recently signed off on the Hunter Creek Historical Foundation’s Preservation Plan for the Hunter Creek Historic Buildings, a press release from the historical foundation confirms.
“This plan will ensure that the Hunter Creek Valley Historic Structures and Cultural History will be saved from extinction and preserved for future generations,” the release notes.
Hunter Creek Historical Foundation was incorporated as a Colorado nonprofit corporation in January 2021 by long-time locals with a mission “to preserve and stabilize historic resources in the Hunter Creek Valley for the public’s awareness and stewardship of the valley’s history.”
The project approval from the U.S. Forest Service inspired the launch of a capital campaign, to which the John W. Baird Access Fund of Trust for Public Land donated $75,000.
“The Koch Homestead is an integral part of the history of the Hunter Creek Valley and preserving and maintaining these buildings for future visitors is an amazing opportunity,” Jake Houston, Colorado Community Trails director at the Trust for Public Lands, said in a statement. “The Trust for Public Land would like to thank the Baird family for making this partnership possible, and we look forward to future partnerships and projects that will enhance the recreational experience of the Hunter Creek Valley.”
This is a unique compound on a 60-acre site and includes both prehistoric and historic components, identified by the USFS as officially eligible for listing on the National Register for Historic Properties, the release notes.