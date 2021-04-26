Closures for wildlife now in effect
Burnt Mountain trails and the lands surrounding them closed on April 25 for elk calving, according to an announcement Sunday from Pitkin County Open Space and Trails.
The Tom Blake and Sequel trails will reopen June 21. Anaerobic Nightmare reopens June 28. Government and Sugarbowl will close May 15 and reopen June 28.
The animal services department in Snowmass Village enforces trail closures that were enacted to protect sensitive wildlife habitats, per its municipal, code which states it’s unlawful for persons to use, by any means, the closures during wildlife sensitive periods.