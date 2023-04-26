‘Precious and Endless’ debuts this weekend
An original production of “Precious and Endless” is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Thunder River Theatre in Carbondale.
VOICES, a valley-based nonprofit arts organization, is staging the production in conjunction with the Sage VOICES Theater Project.
The production is a collaboration between Sage storytellers and youth performers ages 11 to 14, and it will allow audience members “to enter a timeless playscape where they can let their imagination wander,” a news release says.
“The intergenerational ensemble skips in and out of stories of childhood, growing up, letting go, facing our fears and finding the moments that make up our lives. Inspired by kids young and old, ‘Precious and Endless’ showcases personal stories, original songwriting and music, poetry, and even a little swing dance,” the release adds.
Tickets are $25 (suggested donation) and are available at voicesrfv.org.
‘Oildale’ showing to benefit ROTC, veterans
The Western Slope Veterans Coalition will hold a fundraiser for the High School Junior ROTC program with a showing of the award-winning documentary “Oildale.”
The film will be shown at Glenwood Springs High School on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids 16 and younger. Admission for veterans is free.
Proceeds from the showing also will benefit local veterans programs provided by the Elks Lodge of Glenwood Springs, according to a news release from the Western Slope Veterans Coalition.
“Oildale” follows three veterans from around the world as they struggle for balance when they return home. They find family when they rent rooms from an 18-year-old girl struggling to support her 13-year-old brother while following her dream to become a singer, the release says.
In addition to the movie, the coalition and lodge will be displaying the Colorado Memorial Wall, which honors all of Colorado’s fallen veterans.
Tickets can be purchased by calling the Elks Lodge at 970-945-2286 or through any member of the Elks Lodge. Tickets also are available from the Western Slope Veterans Coalition by calling 970-233-8735.
Tickets also can be purchased online.
The Western Slope Veterans Coalition provides outreach and resources to improve the quality of life for service members, veterans and their families in Eagle, Garfield and Pitkin counties.