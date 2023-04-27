A public meeting will be held in Marble on Thursday by the group working to secure wild and scenic designation for the Crystal River.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at the Marble Firehouse. The Wild & Scenic Feasibility Collaborative wants to hear from “all interested stakeholders about what they value about the Crystal River and what they envision for the future,” a news release about the meeting states.
Another meeting, called a community summit, will be held in September.
In addition to the public meetings on Thursday and in September, a dedicated steering committee will meet monthly over the course of the calendar year.
“We are seeking to assemble a diverse group representing a variety of user groups and affected communities on the Crystal River,” the release adds.
Basalt Library’s party set for Friday evening
Basalt Regional Library will host its Legendary Party on Friday from 6-8 p.m.
The party will feature The Rolling Fork Food Truck outside as well as the Tim Fox Quartet inside the central room.
“Everyone is welcome and, as with all our events at the library, it is free of charge,” said a notice of the party.
The family-friendly event will feature food, drinks, music and activities. It’s an event designed to thank the patrons for making the library “the living room of the midvalley” and to showcase the facility to members of the public who aren’t patrons.
Stutsman Gerbaz takes home award
Local earthmoving company Stutsman Gerbaz Inc. announced that it has been named Equipment World’s Contractor of the Year.
The award was presented to the company at the ConExpo Trade Show for Equipment and Technology in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 18. Now in its 23rd year, the award recognizes contractors who display the highest standards of business acumen, equipment management expertise, attention to safety and community involvement, according to a company news release.
One finalist is chosen each year from a nationwide pool of applicants with annual revenue of between $3 million and $15 million, 10 years of construction company ownership experience, excellent safety records, at least five ride-on construction machines and positive representation of the construction industry. There were 12 other finalists for the award.
Owner and President Shay Stutsman was in Las Vegas to accept the award alongside his father, Vice President Dave Stutsman; CFO Adam Fortier; and Vice President of Field Operations Jake Kinney.
“Winning this award is a huge honor,” Shay Stutsman said in the release. “It acknowledges that the work we are doing and the risks we are taking with new technology and business strategy are recognized and appreciated in the industry. This sets the stage for our goal to be a 100-year company. At 63 years, we are more than halfway there.”