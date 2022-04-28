RFSD not ready to name superintendent
Despite previously hoping to announce a selection for the Roaring Fork School District superintendent at its Wednesday meeting, the district’s board of education was not prepared to do so.
The board anticipates having an announcement “within the next week,” Board President Kathryn Kuhlenberg said in a memorandum for the meeting.
The board previously named Tammy Clementi, Joe Lopez and Jesús Rodriguez as the three finalists to replace outgoing Superintendent Rob Stein, who will depart at the conclusion of the current school year. Each candidate has visited the schools and attended community forums over the past two weeks.
The board hired Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates, of Illinois, to evaluate candidates for the position and create a leadership profile for characteristics the community believes the next superintendent should have.
“Statutorily, the superintendent is the board’s only employee, so all five members have devoted long hours to the process from the beginning ― especially during the finalists’ visits,” Kuhlenberg’s memo says.
In addition, she said, the school board received a lot of feedback from the community about the candidates and will take those comments into consideration.
Sustainable mountain development event set
The Aspen International Mountain Foundation has announced that leaders from the United Nations and mountain communities will participate in a virtual event today to kick off 2022 as the UN International Year of Sustainable Mountain Development.
Gov. Jared Polis is expected to be one of many speakers. He will be joined by fellow Coloradan Luis Benitez, vice president of government affairs and global impact at VF Corporation, a Denver company that manufactures outdoor, active and workwear brands including The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Dickies and Smartwool.
The online event sets in motion several months of programs designed to highlight and ultimately improve the lives of mountain peoples around the world and protect the environments that billions of people depend on for water, food and climate resiliency, according to a new release.
It is being hosted by Mountain Partnership, a voluntary United Nations alliance with more than 450 members, including governments, intergovernmental organizations, the private sector, NGOs, universities and research institutes from around the world. The partnership works to raise awareness of the role of mountain environments and their residents, and helps mountain communities achieve sustainable development goals, the release says.
Polis is expected to announce that the state, the Aspen International Mountain Foundation, the city of Aspen and the Aspen Institute will be hosting the sixth Global Meeting of the Mountain Partnership from Sept. 26 to 29. Held every four years, the meeting brings together delegates from mountainous countries worldwide to set the organization’s agenda for the coming years.
Today’s event takes place from Rome at 7:30 a.m. Mountain Time.
To sign up for the meeting, visit fao.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIsfuiurD0sG9fQ1Hcyd6K8BAUc93qxjiUK.
The foundation is a Colorado nonprofit dedicated to sustainable development in mountain environments and communities. It has advocated for mountains since its inception in 2001.