Federal authorities are putting the word out that smoke will be visible in the coming days in the Roaring Fork and Crystal River valleys due to prescribed burns north of Aspen and south of Carbondale.
“If conditions allow, firefighters plan to burn up to 1,500 acres at Collins Creek 7 miles north of Aspen on Sunday, and up to 750 acres at Avalanche Creek 7 miles south of Carbondale on Monday,” the White River National Forest headquarters said in a news release. “Operations could continue on Tuesday at either location.”
The fires are planned to reduce dense vegetation and other fuels, which improve wildlife habitat by stimulating new vegetation growth and lowering the risk from large wildfires, the Forest Service said.
“Fire is as much a part of these landscapes on the White River National Forest as the plants and animals,” Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner said in the statement. “Prescribed fires are carefully planned fires we use when conditions are moderate to bring fire’s natural benefits to an area.”
The Avalanche Creek prescribed fire is funded in part by Pitkin County and the Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District. The Collins Creek prescribed fire is funded in part by Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Habitat Partnership Program, Lower Colorado River Committee.
Firefighters are closely monitoring conditions and will only ignite the fire if conditions are good for a safe, effective burn and good smoke dispersal to minimize smoke impacts to surrounding communities. Smoke may be seen from Aspen, Carbondale, Basalt and El Jebel. Smoke should dissipate during the day but may remain on the valley floors as temperatures drop.
Traffic holds planned in Glenwood Canyon
Traffic will be periodically stopped on Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon from Tuesday through Thursday for rock-scaling operations, weather permitting, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced Friday.
Both the eastbound and westbound traffic lanes will be affected from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. Vehicles will be stopped for about 10 minutes while crews perform the work.
Traffic stops are necessary to perform rock-scaling operations and barrier replacement near the Glenwood Canyon recreation path and on an access road. Work will take place at Mile Point 117.8 near the No Name Tunnel, CDOT said.
Rock scaling is a proactive measure to remove the rocks, preventing a potential rockfall onto I-70 and the recreation path. Road closures must occur during daytime hours because the rock-scaling crews need the daylight and visibility to conduct work and clear debris.