Final curtain on virtual productions
In its third and final production of the season, Sopris Theatre Company at Colorado Mountain College will perform “The Nina Variations,” a funny yet heartbreaking homage to Anton Chekhov’s play, “The Seagull.” The theater company will stream the play online at the college’s Spring Valley campus in Glenwood Springs and present nine virtual performances from April 9 through April 25.
Written by contemporary playwright Steven Dietz, “The Nina Variations” traps Chekhov’s star-crossed lovers — Nina and Treplev — in a room and doesn’t let them out.
While the play is written for two actors, the playwright encourages companies to use multiple pairs of Ninas and Treplevs, so four sets of actors will perform the two roles. Directed by Brad Moore, the play features Chris Walsh and Jaime Walsh; Brendan T. Cochran and Christina Cappelli; Ciara Morrison and James Steindler; and Joshua Adamson and Bostyn Elswick.
Tickets may be purchased via ShowTix4U at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/48732. Just one day after “The Nina Variations” online “opening,” Thunder River Theatre Company in Carbondale will launch its final virtual production: “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey.” This uplifting one-man play, about a gay 14-year-old whose big personality has an oversized impact on his conservative New Jersey town, was written by Trevor Project founder James Lecesne. The production features Henry Award-winning actor, TRTC alum and Carbondale resident, Owen O’Farrell and is directed by Sue Lavin.
Tickets for “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey” are available through our video-on-demand streaming partner, ShowTix4U.com. Purchase tickets through the theatre website at thunderrivertheatre.com.