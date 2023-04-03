Deadline extended for Mountain Fair contest
Carbondale Arts has extended the deadline for entries to the 52nd annual Carbondale Mountain Fair poster and T-shirt design contest. The contest is open to artists interested in an opportunity to create the artwork on this year’s Mountain Fair posters and T-shirts that will be sold at the fair.
According to a PSA from Carbondale Arts, this year’s fair theme is “Where the Wild Things Grow,” which celebrates “the flora and fauna (and possibly fairies) that inhabit our greater mountain community.
“Snowy peaks, rocky crags, lodgepole forests, rivers and streams; we share our backyard with wild neighbors who know every nook and cranny of our home through paw, hoof, mycorrhiza, feather and fin,” the PSA continues.
Interested artists should let their imagination run wild, and submit a well-developed concept for design along with at least three work samples. Handmade and digital entries are welcome. All non-digital submissions should have the artist’s contact info on the back.
The submission deadline is April 10. A jury will choose the winning design, and Carbondale Arts will work with the finalist to create the poster and T-shirt. The winner will receive $750 and five T-shirts. Images and questions should be sent to Brian Colley at brian@carbondalearts.com. More information can be found at carbondalearts.com/mountain-fair.
Mountain Fair this year will take place on July 28-30 at Sopris Park in Carbondale.
Five counties to see prescribed fires soon
Fire managers from the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit are closely monitoring conditions as they plan several prescribed fires on federal lands in Eagle, Mesa, Pitkin and Rio Blanco counties in the coming weeks.
Prescribed fires are carefully planned burns to reduce dense vegetation and other fuels, which helps lower the risk of large wildfires and stimulates new vegetation growth that benefits wildlife.
“We closely monitor weather and fuels prior to burning, and we will only ignite these prescribed fires if conditions are good for a safe, effective burn,” said Lathan Johnson, UCR assistant fire management officer. “We are also watching weather conditions for optimal smoke dispersal to minimize impacts to nearby communities.”
Smoke may be seen from nearby communities and roads. Smoke should dissipate during the day but may remain on the valley floors as temperatures drop.
Fire managers are planning the following burns this spring on White River National Forest and Bureau of Land Management administered lands, if conditions allow:
• Avalanche Creek Prescribed Fire, Aspen-Sopris Ranger District (Pitkin County): Seven miles south of Carbondale, up to 500 acres.
• Braderich Creek Prescribed Fire, Aspen-Sopris Ranger District (Pitkin County): One mile west of Redstone, up to 2,000 acres.
• Collins Creek Prescribed Fire, Aspen-Sopris Ranger District (Pitkin County): Seven miles north of Aspen, up to 1,500 acres.
• Muddy Sheep Prescribed Fire, Eagle Holy Cross Ranger District (Eagle County): Five miles north of Edwards, up to 2,000 acres.
• Cottonwood Creek Prescribed Fire, BLM Colorado River Valley Field Office (Eagle County): Four miles north of Eagle, up to 460 acres.
• Farmers Canyon Prescribed Fire, BLM Grand Junction Field Office (Mesa County): 18 miles south of Grand Junction, up to 70 acres.
• Palisade Watershed Prescribed Fire, BLM Grand Junction Field Office (Mesa County): Four miles southeast of Palisade, up to 410 acres.
• Aldrich Lakes Prescribed Fire, Blanco Ranger District (Rio Blanco County): 14 miles northeast of Meeker, up to 3,000 acres.
Fire managers have developed a detailed prescribed fire plan and obtained smoke permits from the State of Colorado for each planned burn. Contact Lathan Johnson at 970-257-4819 for additional information.
Prescribed fire smoke may affect your health. For more information, visit colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.