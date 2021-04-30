Andrew Romanoff named ED of Family Visitor Programs
Family Visitor Programs announced Thursday the hiring of former state representative Andrew Romanoff as executive director.
Romanoff will succeed Sandy Swanson, who has led the nonprofit for 34 of its 38 years.
Headquartered in Glenwood Springs, Family Visitor Programs is the leading source of education and support for expectant parents and families with young children in the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys.
Sally Brands, chair of the Family Visitor Programs board of directors, called Swanson and Romanoff “champions for children” in a statement released Thursday.
“The fact that more than 100 skilled candidates applied for this position is a testament to Sandy’s leadership and the foundation she built,” Brands said.
Family Visitor Programs operates the Nurse Family Partnership, Healthy Families America, Partners for a Healthy Baby, and Bright by Three in Garfield, Pitkin and western Eagle counties.
The organization also provides the Personal Responsibility Education Program using an evidence-based curriculum to prevent teen pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections.
“Thousands of Coloradans have benefited from the extraordinary work Sandy and her team have done,” Romanoff said. “I’m eager to make these critical services available to every family in our community.”
Romanoff served as the speaker of the Colorado House of Representatives, earning bipartisan acclaim as one of the most effective legislative leaders in America, according to the statement from Family Visitor.
Among other achievements, Romanoff authored the Colorado Economic Recovery Act and Building Excellent Schools Today (BEST), the largest investment in school construction in state history. Before joining Family Visitor Programs, Romanoff served as president and CEO of Mental Health Colorado, the state’s leading advocate for mental health and substance use services.
Kids First seeking input on child care capacity
Kids First is asking the community for feedback on child care capacity in Aspen and Pitkin County. For many years, the demand for child care, especially for infants, has been greater than the number of available spots.
As the city of Aspen and Kids First are committed to increasing access to quality early childhood education and finding short-term and long-term solutions, both entities are soliciting communal feedback to better understand the need now as well as into the future.
Community members are invited to visit the Aspen Community Voice website, respond to a survey about child care needs and desires and offer input on how to best solve the disparity between need and availability. Kids First is asking past, present and future parents and caregivers to weigh in, as well as anyone with an interest on this topic, especially because early childhood education is so essential to the health and overall economic recovery of our community, according to a statement from the city of Aspen.
Many parents and caregivers had to change their child care routines due to COVID-19, and Kids First is eager to determine how those pandemic changes may alter future needs for child care services. The survey and more information can be found at aspencommunityvoice.com/childcare-capacity.
Teacher Appreciation Week at area rec centers next week
Aspen Recreation Center and Red Brick Recreation Center are offering free access to all facilities May 3-7 for area teachers in appreciation for their commitment to their profession and local children.
Teachers must present an employee ID for entry. Reservations are required to use the facilities, which include the cardio room, weight room, pool, and fitness classes.
Members of the public may also purchase day passes for teachers as gifts, which are valid through the end of May. More information and reservations at aspenrecreation.com.