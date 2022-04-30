Valley View Hospital to host kids safety fair
Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs will present its annual Kids Safety Fair today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“As a part of Valley View’s ongoing efforts and commitment to keep the community safe, families are invited to attend this free event featuring fire safety demonstrations, fire truck tours, helmet fittings, bike rodeo and more,” an announcement states.
Children may join the Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District firefighters to tour a fire truck and learn about fire safety.
Kids also are invited to practice bike safety at the Kiwanis Bike Rodeo; they should bring their own helmet to complete an obstacle course with a mini track, stop signs, bridges and lights. Bikes and trikes will be available for use.
Children will learn about helmet safety and how to properly wear their helmets. Free, fitted bike helmets will be available while supplies last, courtesy of the Valley View Foundation.
This program is made possible through support of the Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District, Kiwanis Club, Valley View Foundation and Valley View Pediatric Partners.
The free event will be held in the upper parking lot of the hospital, 1906 Blake Ave.
PitCo sheriff starts community podcast
Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo has announced the launch of his community podcast titled, “Doing Time with the Sheriff.”
The community was provided a news release about the podcast on Friday through the emergency Pitkin Alert system. It will discuss community driven topics such as seasonal changes, sheriff’s office operations, community resources and questions submitted by the public, according to the news release.
“At the initial launch we plan to release a new podcast monthly but if there is a pressing concern or event occurring in our community a new podcast could be released as often as daily to keep the public informed on new information,” the release states.
The first episode will launch Monday to coincide with National Wildfire Awareness Month. The focus of the first episode will be on Pitkin County’s wildfire risk and what the public can do to reduce their risk and what preparations they can take to prepare for a possible wildfire event.
The “Doing Time with the Sheriff” podcast can be found on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Amazon Music and Spotify.
“On your preferred music service, just search for the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office or ‘Doing Time with the Sheriff” and subscribe to get the newest episodes and the most up-to-date information on what the [sheriff’s office] is up to,” the release says.
In an effort to ensure that “Doing Time With The Sheriff” is providing the community with information residents want to hear, email podcast@pitkinsheriff.com to submit topics and questions for the sheriff. Questions and feedback can be submitted in writing or voice recordings to be included in later episodes.
“The goal of Sheriff DiSalvo and the sheriff’s office is to create a podcast that is entertaining, interactive and relevant, so we welcome input from the community to grow this new means of communication,” the release adds.