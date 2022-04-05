The National Standard Racing national championships kicked off on Monday with a slalom competition for seeding going forward.
Aspen-based Felix Sachs led the entire field with the best handicap out of the male 12-13 division, 14.98% behind pacesetter Bridger Gile. In the adult slalom, David McVicker out of the male 65-69 division set the best handicap of 23.1. The Harbor Springs, Michigan representative finished with a 29.63 second time. Carly Rebeiz out of Aspen set the best handicap out of female adult competitors with a 29.15%. She finished with a 30.70 second time in the female 40-44 division.
The slalom, while still handing out awards for top placers, finalized competition brackets across the competition’s four divisions over the next week. The bronze racers will compete on Tuesday to qualify for finals on Wednesday.
The races are being held at Spider Sabich Race Arena on Snowmass’ Blue Grouse route. Races begin at 9:45 a.m. and conclude at 12:30 p.m. with awards given an hour later. Snowmass mayor and NASTAR Executive Director Bill Madsen said the course is accessible for spectators by foot via an uphill trail, in addition to skiing in.
Carbondale Tourism awarded state grant to develop regional agritourism partnership
Carbondale Tourism has been awarded a $14,000 tourism management grant from the Colorado Tourism Office to fund the development of regional agritourism in the Roaring Fork Valley, which includes the development of a visitor information map to promote local food and farm experiences, as well as industry training on the benefits of agritourism for small enterprises and businesses such as farming operations and food production.
“Carbondale Tourism, along with regional tourism partners of Aspen Chamber Resort Association, Snowmass Tourism, Basalt Chamber of Commerce and Visit Glenwood Springs, will steer a development strategy to increase development and visitor awareness of local food and agritourism — visitor experiences that are based around farms and ranches,” a Carbondale Tourism press release explains. “In addition to tourism education and training resources, the group will also work to expand the Roaring Fork + Farm Map, a visitor food and farm trail map that was recognized by the United Nations International Mountains Day as an exemplary sustainable tourism project in 2021. The expanded map will be developed with support from other local project partners, including the Farm Collaborative.”
Carbondale Tourism Executive Director Andrea Steward expressed enthusiasm for the future projects the grant will fund.
“A regional development of agritourism will support some of our smaller farming and local food entrepreneurs while also enhancing the visitor experience to the Roaring Fork Valley,” Stewart said in a statement. “We are excited to take the Roaring Fork + Farm Map to the next level and support the development of a greater tourism experience that elevates all five tourism destinations locally, from Aspen and Snowmass to Basalt, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs.”
The Colorado Tourism Office’s Tourism Management Grant provides funding for tourism-related projects that develop, enhance, or manage visitor experience in Colorado. The maximum grant amount is $20,000 and the required match is 4:1 — that is, for every $1 the qualifying grantee allocates to the proposed project, the Colorado Tourism Office provides $4 in matching funds. Projects must be completed within the 12-month period between May 1, 2022 and May 1, 2023.