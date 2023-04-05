FAA official to visit Pitkin County, answer community questions
The Pitkin Board of County Commissioners and Airport Advisory Board will hold a special meeting with a Federal Aviation Administration official on April 11 at 9 a.m.
A county news release says the Tuesday meeting with John Bauer, FAA manager of the Northwest Mountain Region, is intended to answer frequently asked questions about the redevelopment of the airport — an effort shaped by the Common Ground Recommendations that were a result of the 2019-20 ASE Vision process.
Reasons cited for the airport’s proposed upgrade include increased community demand for air service, improved technology and a community desire and FAA requirement to improve safety.
Bauer’s visit coincides with efforts this year to begin design work on a new terminal, which is part of continued work on an airport layout plan. The updated ALP will map out the near-, mid- and long-term facilities at the local airport. It is used by the FAA to program future funding for the air transportation facility, the release states.
“The FAA has identified changes that are required to improve safety and receive federal funding at ASE,” Pitkin County Deputy Manager Rich Englehart said in the release. “Along with a new terminal, these changes include [the need to create a minimum of] 400 feet of space between the runway and taxiway for safety purposes.”
The planned changes will make the airport compliant with federal safety standards related to Design Group III aircraft, the release states. Industry experts anticipate the next generation of future aircraft will be lighter, quieter and less polluting, with longer wingspans to increase aerodynamic efficiency, the release adds.
The release doesn’t say, however, that if the proposed projects move forward, any type of aircraft that meets Design Group III standards, including jets with wingspans under 119 feet, would be allowed to fly into the airport. That includes many models of the Boeing 737, such as the widely used 737-700 and the 737-800, which have wingspans of 117 feet. Currently, aircraft with wingspans greater than 95 feet are restricted from ASE.
While many local critics of airport redevelopment have expressed fears that it will lead to the use of 737s and other "jumbo jets" in the Aspen market, county and airport officials contend that for multiple reasons, commercial airlines would not want to bring in the 737 or older, larger jets.
APCHA seeks feedback on rightsizing program
The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority Board of Directors will vote today on a resolution to adopt a rightsizing pilot program, and the matter is scheduled for a public hearing.
The board is seeking public feedback before the vote to provide insight about the community’s interest in the program, which would allow households to swap ownership units to better suit occupancy requirements without utilizing the lottery system.
The board is interested in hearing from families that might utilize the system about the potential consequences and benefits of the new program. The board also will be discussing details of the program such as how to determine who will be a part of the trial today.
More information about the resolution can be found in the meeting agenda packet online at apcha.org/AgendaCenter.
The APCHA meeting will begin at 3 p.m. in the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners’ meeting room at 530 East Main St. Members of the public will be invited to comment during the public hearing. The public must request to make public comment at least 15 minutes prior to this meeting by calling 970-920-5455 or e-mail cindy.christensen@aspen.gov.
Summer Café Series tickets on sale Thursday
An assortment of accomplished jazz, blues and R&B, funk and soul artists will take center stage at the 2023 Summer Café Series produced by Jazz Aspen Snowmass.
JAS announced Tuesday that tickets for the July and August performances go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at jazzaspensnowmass.org.
Here’s the lineup:
— July 7 and July 8 will feature Grammy-nominated jazz pianist Shelly Berg and his trio, accompanied by two vocalists each evening. Blues, R&B and jazz vocalist Billy Valentine will join the trio for the Friday show; brassy jazz and blues Grammy-winning vocalist Catherine Russell will perform with Berg on Saturday.
— July 9 closes out the weekend with Jose Luis de la Paz, a virtuoso guitarist who’ll be joined by his trio. De la Paz’s original compositions range from traditional to experimental forms in modern Flamenco music.
— Aug. 18 sees the return of Jacqui Naylor to the Café with her mix of smoky jazz to folk-rock to adult alternative influences, according to JAS’ announcement.
— Aug. 19 showcases Grammy-winning electric bassist Marcus Miller, who’s known for his combination of funk, soul, jazz, R&B and groove.
— Aug. 20 ends the series with Davina & the Vagabonds in their JAS debut. “Davina creates her own Americana mishmash — a little Amy Winehouse-worthy neo-soul here, a little Great American Songbook-influenced songcraft there,” according to Rolling Stone.
Performances are set for 7 p.m. ($75) and 9:15 p.m. ($55) each night. JAS Listen Up artist interviews will be included with all 7 p.m. tickets. The interviews start at 6:15 p.m.
For more information on the JAS Café series and other JAS events, visit jazzaspensnowmass.org.
Poss announces new hires and promotions
Poss Architecture + Planning and Interior Design recently announced a slate of promotions and new hires at its new Boise, Idaho, office and its Carbondale location.
Chris Dwyer, the managing architect of the newly opened Boise office, was named a new principal.
Interior designers Regina Garcia and Deana Juskys and architects Rory Heggie and Patrick Carpenter were named senior associates. Connie Birchall and Riley Hritz were promoted to associate.
Poss also recently hired four new interior design team members — Jenna Read, Miranda McConnell, Regina Garcia, and Erin Langan. As well, the firm announced six members of the architectural team — Aaron Milburn, Liam Baker, Jack Fisher, Ioana Palade, Leslie Scales and returning employee Jonathan Nasser.
In addition, Poss announced the hiring of Amy Giertz in its accounting department.
Poss currently has 47 employees and is based in Aspen.