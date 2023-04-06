Open house set Wednesday for Basalt’s streetscape plan
The town of Basalt will hold an open house on April 12 from 5-7 p.m. to share information and answer questions about the Midland Avenue Streetscape Project.
The meeting will be held in the Basalt Regional Library’s community room. There will be a brief, repeating slideshow presented at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to accommodate different schedules. In between slide shows, attendees can talk to project staff, provide feedback and check out displays with project information and renderings.
Basalt voters overwhelmingly approved funding for the nearly $12 million project in November 2021. However, some critics contend not enough details were released during the campaign to provide a complete picture of the work the project will entail. Some business operators are concerned that tearing up Midland Avenue, the town’s main street, during the busy 2023 summer tourist season will doom them from a financial standpoint.
Other opponents contend that turning angle parking into parallel parking in the downtown core will hurt businesses long-term. Overall, the project will maintain or possibly add parking to the downtown area.
Supporters contend it is a much-needed overhaul to Midland Avenue that will improve its function and appearance.
Midland Avenue will be reconstructed from its intersection with Two Rivers Road down to the Basalt Barber Shop on the east end. Curbs and gutters will be torn out so that sidewalks and the roadway are on the same level. Sidewalks will be widened. Landscaping and gardens will be expanded to separate pedestrians from traffic. Many angle parking spots in the downtown core will be converted to parallel spaces. Since the street will be ripped up, many major utilities will be replaced.
The first phase of the project is underway, which will expand parking on Midland Spur.
Fryingpan River cleanup to be held April 17-22
For the 25th consecutive year, the Roaring Fork Conservancy will host the cleanup of the Fryingpan River and other local waterways.
The Basalt-based nonprofit will stick to the format adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of assembling volunteers for one big push, people will be asked to clean up as their schedules allow between April 17 and April 22.
“We’re looking for volunteers to pick up trash along rivers throughout the Roaring Fork Watershed,” the conservancy said in a news release.
Pre-registration is only required for those who will pick up trash on Fryingpan Road and along the Roaring Fork River through Basalt. Registration isn’t required for people picking up trash elsewhere. Trash bags will be provided for those cleaning up Fryingpan Road and along the Roaring Fork River through Basalt. Otherwise, volunteers are asked to provide their own trash bags.
Volunteers are asked to wear a bright-colored shirt, jacket or vest for work along a roadway. They should also take care not to trespass on private property.
Details and registration can be found at roaringfork.org/events.
Senate bill could delay reintroduction of wolves
A coalition of wildlife advocates and conservation groups have united in opposition to a bill introduced in the Colorado State Senate that could delay reintroduction of wolves in Colorado until at least 2029.
The coalition sent a letter to senators opposing SB23-256. The bill passed the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. It now advances to the Appropriations Committee. The bill prohibits the introduction of gray wolves into an area if the U.S. Secretary of Interior has not made a final determination on whether the gray wolf population in the area is experimental — which gives the state greater flexibility to manage wolves — or if the federal government hasn’t completed an environmental impact study.
Colorado voters narrowly approved a ballot measure to reintroduce gray wolves by the end of 2023. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is working on a release plan and also is collaborating with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to write a management rule for gray wolves that would allow significant oversight to the state on management of a federally listed species.
“SB23-256 attempts to postpone, perhaps indefinitely, the reintroduction of gray wolves to Colorado and in so doing not only deny the vote of Coloradans, but also undermine, delay and inhibit an important tool — gray wolves — for mitigating the causes and consequences of climate warming in Colorado,” said Delia Malone, a Redstone resident and wildlife chair of the Colorado Sierra Club.