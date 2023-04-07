Carbondale’s Smiling Goat Ranch is hosting the sixth annual Healing Hoof fundraiser today at 5 p.m.
The mental health walk, 5K run and animal parade coincides with one of Carbondale’s most notable events, First Friday, which draws locals and visitors from throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, a news release says.
The race begins at the Carbondale Rec Center and proceeds down Main Street to the Rio Grande Trail bike path. The streets close as the walking parade of therapy horses, goats, miniature horses and dogs, alongside the families served by the ranch, head to Fourth Street Plaza for a post-walk celebration.
With a shotgun start at 5:30 p.m. from the Carbondale Rec Center, runners go first, then walkers and then the Smiling Goat therapy animal parade, which is led by the Glenwood Springs High School JROTC. All participants will cross over Colorado Avenue to the promenade. The runners continue down Main Street and proceed to the scenic Rio Grande Trail and on to the Gus Darien Rodeo Grounds for the turnaround and stay on the bike path the rest of the way to the finish line where they started, the release explains.
At the end of the race, community partners and friends will head to Fourth Street Plaza for a post-walk celebration, which includes a photobooth with the animals, energy drinks and snacks.
The cost to participate in the walk/run is $35 for adults, $25 for youths 3-18 and $30 for seniors and veterans. Kids 2 and under may join for free. Participants will receive a goodie bag and are encouraged to register in advance at smilinggoatranch.com/healing-hoof-it.
Established in 2015, Smiling Goat Ranch helps humans heal through horses and interaction with other social animals, movement, nature and a supportive community. All proceeds from the walk/5K will benefit Smiling Goat Ranch.
Inferno race returns Saturday at Highlands
The legendary Highlands Inferno race will be held for the first time in eight seasons this Saturday.
The Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol used to host the race annually until 2015. Aspen Skiing Co. announced its return this week.
“Bowl-lappers rejoice!” the announcement read. “All those treks up to the top of the Highland Bowl were your unofficial training for the Inferno race.”
There will be a mass start. Racers will place their skis or boards in the Loge Peak area and proceed to the race start at the top of the Deep Temerity lift.
“Racers will descend Broadway, ascend Mousetrap, grab or attach skis at the Loge Peak area, skate or run along cat road to Loge Meadow, ascend Highland Ridge to Highland Peak,” said the description by the Highlands patrol. “Once racers have passed through the gate at the peak it is an open course. Racers can descend any open terrain in the Highland Bowl.”
The course is subject to change. The final route will be presented at a mandatory pre-race meeting. Speed suits and alpine touring skis are forbidden. Helmets are required. The race includes 850 feet of climbing and 2,600 feet of descent.
The entry fee is $25. It includes a barbecue with beverages will be provided at the PHQ deck after the race.
Waivers must be signed at the Highlands Guest Services office at the base area. For details and a link to the pre-registration form, go to highlandspatrol.com.