Division champs crowned on day three of NASTAR
Division champions were crowned for the first time on day three of the NASTAR national championships at Snowmass on Wednesday.
The men’s and women’s champion bracket winners spread the age gap, as Enzo Hensley from North Carolina won the men’s bracket competing in the age 6-7 division, while Susie Rose took the women’s in the age 55-59 group.
The head-to-head races took the top 32 performers in Tuesday’s qualification round and seeded them against each other, using a handicap system to make age groups competitive against each other. Rose entered the bracket as the No. 4 seed with a time of 36.11 and a handicap of 83.95 on Tuesday. Hensley had a time of 40.77 with a handicap of 95.54.
Evelyn Hergenhan finished second in the women’s and Jerome Leisher finished second in the men’s. Both are from Pennsylvania.
The silver division qualified its racers for finals. Claire Hydock of Virginia took the top seed in the women’s bracket and Washington state’s Jeff McNabb did so in the men’s.
Today the event continues and will feature the silver finals and the qualifying round for the gold division. The platinum division will go through qualifiers on Friday for Saturday’s finals.
New Chase Bank branch in Aspen opens Monday
Chase Bank’s new Aspen branch at the corner of Main and Monarch streets will open on Monday, the company announced in an email.
The current branch, in the Hyman Avenue pedestrian mall, is expected to conduct its last day of business on Friday, the company said.
“The new location will be accessible by car, offer better visibility and will provide our branch team more space so that we can house some of our full-time partners such as Home Lending Advisors and Private Client Advisors,” the company said.
Chase’s newer branches feature modern, bright designs with comfortable meeting areas and state-of-the-art banking technology, according to the email. The branch had been expected to open earlier this year, but unexpected construction delays occurred.
Chase Private Client Advisors provide premium banking services, personalized attention and access to the expertise and investment capabilities of J.P. Morgan to help families reach their most important goals, the email states.
Customers also may meet with financial and home lending advisors and business banking relationship managers.
Chase’s services also are available through the bank’s mobile app and website, which give customers the option to open a new checking or savings account with a click of a button.
Chase has more than 100 branches and 250 ATMs in Colorado, where it has been growing its network of branches for almost 20 years.