Locals have outstanding day at Aspen Highlands
On the third day of the U.S. Alpine Championships at Aspen Highlands, local athletes posted solid finishes in both the men’s super-G and the men’s alpine combined (which includes a run of super-G and one run of slalom).
Colder overnight temperatures provided a better surface for what was described as a “flowy, fun super-G course.” The super-G was won by Land Rover U.S. Alpine Ski Team athlete River Radamus who lives in Edwards. In second was Luke Winters and in bronze, Sam Morse. Tristan Lane of El Jebel, who skis for the University of Denver Pioneers, was fourth, Aspen’s Bridger Gile ninth, Cooper Cornelius of Glenwood Springs in 10th and Tanner Perkins in 13th.
“It’s really fun to come back to nationals and wrap up the season here … little less pressure than the heart of the World Cup season, and I felt like I was able to ski a little bit freer,” Radamus said.
In the Alpine Combined it was Winters, Simon Fournier and River Radamus on the podium. Cornelius, a Land Rover U.S. Alpine Ski Team member, finished fourth. Teammate Gile was sixth followed by Lane in seventh and AVSC athlete Perkins in 15th.
Aspen native Jack Bowers, a member of the independent Team Clif, was the second fastest junior in the super-G and skied to 11th overall. Isaiah Nelson, a national team member and Bridger Harrison of Jackson Hole Ski & Snowboard Club flanked Bowers’ silver medal result.
The top three juniors in the alpine combined event were national team member Ben Ritchie, Cooper Puckett of the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club and Jack Bowers, according to the U.S. Ski and Snowboard.
The schedule of races heading into the weekend has changed, according to chief of race Pat Callahan. Today is the FIS super-G alpine combined, which will have a field close to that of Wednesday’s super-G alpine combined in the U.S. Alpine Championships.
Training for the U.S. nationals downhill will now be held on Friday and the race will be run Saturday, according to Callahan. The followup FIS downhill will be run Sunday, the original day of the nationals downhill. Monday will be a complete day off for racers and the course crew, with racing picking back up on Tuesday. For more, go to FIS-ski.com
Child care financial deadline approaches
Kids First and the city of Aspen announced Wednesday that the child care financial aid deadline is May 1. Assistance will begin June 1, and all potential recipients need to apply or reapply.
Applications may be found at https://www.cityofaspen.com/316/Financial-Aid., or through licensed programs in Pitkin County. They also may be found through Kids First, 970-920-5769, which is available to answer questions as well.
Email financial aid coordinator Cecelia Martin Cecelia.Martin@cityofaspen.com. with questions.
Dry as a bone
A bird that flew into power lines is believed to be the cause behind a wildland fire Wednesday near 2222 McLain Flats Road. A total of 16 personnel, five fire apparatus and one ambulance responded after receiving a report at 1:53 p.m.
The half-acre fire was contained within about 20 minutes and the fire designated out within an hour, according to a press release from the Aspen Fire Protection District.
“Crews from Holy Cross Electric were on scene immediately after emergency crews and made essential repairs to power equipment quickly,” it was noted.
“Fires occurring this early in the season in the high country are an ominous reminder that our ongoing drought conditions have set us up for an above average wildland fire season. We urge the public to be prepared and careful this wildfire season. Please sign up for Emergency Alerts | Aspen Fire Protection District and be familiar with Ready. Set. Go. Home (wildlandfirersg.org),” the release continued. For more information, call Aspen Fire at 970-925-5532.