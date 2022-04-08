McNabb takes silver division on day four of NASTAR
Jeff McNabb became the first No. 1 seed to win the race of champions at the NASTAR national championships, sweeping his way through the silver division’s men’s field Thursday morning.
McNabb, in the 50-54-year-old group out of Washington, took the top seed in qualifiers with a 25.12 second time that ranked fourth overall but watched those ahead of him propelled into a higher division.
In the women’s bracket, youth competitor Savannah Straub took the podium’s top spot as the No. 12 seed. The representative of Ohio competed in qualifiers in the 6-7-year-old group, posting an 84.01 handicap with a 37.85 second time.
Also on Thursday were the gold qualifiers, with Sierra Wight out of Mammoth Lakes, California, setting the best handicap of 9.76% in the juniors competition and Colchester, Vermont’s Brian Libby leading the way for the adults with a 14.24% handicap. Basalt’s Scott Mattice posted the second best handicap of 16.28%.
On Wednesday, the adaptive bracket concluded with No. 2 Thomas Mack defeating No. 4 Erica Cyr in the finals. Cyr upset No. 1 Tanner Jadwin in the semifinal.
Friday will bring the gold division finals and platinum division qualifiers, with the induction of Spider Sabich into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame in the evening.