The hills are alive with the sounds of music
A 150-event lineup spanning July and August will again flood Aspen with the much-welcome sounds of live music after a largely virtual year.
The Aspen Music Festival and School announced Thursday that live, in-person performances — including three orchestral concerts and three recitals each week — will again return to local audiences.
Additionally, “opera scenes master classes, student recitals, lectures, panels and more” will dot the 52-day lineup, according to the announcement.
“Join us for favorites like Beethoven symphonies, Mozart’s ‘The Magic Flute,’ Bach’s Brandenburg Concertos and a kaleidoscope of gems by Schumann, Stravinsky, Prokofiev, Berg and More, along with a brilliant curation of works by living composers such as Gabriela Lena Frank,” the release continues.
Pianist Matthew Whitaker will open the festival July 1, with a robust and diverse group of artists to fill out the rest of the program. Tickets go on sale May 17.
Outbreak in the Garfield County Jail
The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office is temporarily closed to public services after a COVID-19 outbreak was confirmed in among the Garfield County Jail population.
As of Thursday afternoon, when a GCSO press release broke the news, four detention staff members and 17 inmates tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
“Those inmates were all housed within the same pod/area in the jail and are now in quarantine, separate from other inmates and staff,” the release explains. “Of the current positive inmates, five are symptomatic with low-grade symptoms and being cared for in-house by Correctional Health Partners.
As far as services to the public, all normal office services such as fingerprinting, records requests, VIN inspections and the like will still be provided at the GCSO Rifle annex location.
“The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with the local county health department and the [Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment] to mitigate this outbreak,” it continues. “CDHPE will be sending out their Rapid Response Team to facilitate testing of all inmates and staff members based at the Glenwood office and jail.”
Bridger Gile second in FIS alpine combined
Aspen native Bridger Gile continued his strong home showing Thursday during a FIS-level competition that was sandwiched between races in the U.S. Alpine Championships, which continue through April 16.
Gile, 21, and a member of the Land Rover U.S. Alpine Team, finished second in the alpine combined race (one run of super-G and one run of slalom), behind winner Erik Arvidsson, 24, who skies for Middlebury in 2021 but also had a top 10 finish on the World Cup. Arvidsson’s two run time was 1:54.36 with Gile .96 seconds behind.
Gile’s finish showed a substantial improvement from his super-G run, after which he stood in 10th place. He had the third fastest slalom run of the day.
Tanner Perkins, an AVSC product, finished in fifth place in the combined.
Arvidsson won the super-G race Thursday as well. River Radamus, a national team member and Edwards resident, won silver and Sam Morse took the bronze medal. Gile and Perkins tied for 10th in the super-G.
Training for the U.S. Nationals downhill is Friday and the races for men and women will be run Saturday. The downhill will consist of two runs.