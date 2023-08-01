Don Rogers, editor of The Aspen Times, is leaving the newspaper after a little more than 12 months in the position.
Rogers, who was brought in last year to help turn around the Aspen Times newsroom, penned a column in Monday’s edition of the newspaper that alluded to his pending departure. He would not comment when reached by text message on Monday, but said he might discuss the situation at a later date.
Publisher Allison Pattillo declined comment on Monday as well.
Rogers, a former editor and publisher of the Vail Daily, took the helm of the newsroom in July 2022 following “a mass exodus of employees, reader complaints of stories and opinion pieces not being published, an uninformed public due to a reporter shortage, a public relations crisis from settling a defamation lawsuit that its ownership would not let the newsroom cover and the termination of editor-to-be Andrew Travers, among other setbacks,” according to a Times story that was published around the time of his arrival.
Rogers’ column doesn’t say what his next assignment will be. The Times is advertising for a new editor online and in print.
Talk on sustainability at Limelight Thursday
Aspen Skiing Co.’s Aspen U speaker series will feature a presentation Thursday about sustainability and its application to all facets of life.
Lindsey Ofcacek and chef Edward Lee will talk about their experiences from food-sourcing practices to diversity, inclusion and equity. They will speak with the perspective of running The LEE Initiative, which stands for Let’s Empower Employment.
The LEE Initiative is a charitable organization that finds innovative and impactful solutions for complex social issues within the restaurant industry. Ofcacek is co-founder and executive director of The LEE Initiative. Lee is a 2019 James Beard Award winner for his book “Buttermilk Graffiti.”
The presentation is Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Limelight Aspen. Aspen U is SkiCo’s free program for the community that combines education with beer and conversations facilitated by leaders on climate and justice.