The Paepcke Transit Hub Improvements project in Aspen will shift into a night-work phase from Aug. 15 through Aug. 23.
Work hours will be from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. and are needed to complete the storm line replacement across East Main Street between Garmisch and Aspen streets, a city of Aspen news release says.
During night work hours, Main Street will be closed between Garmisch and Aspen streets. Eastbound traffic will be diverted off Main Street onto South Garmisch, East Hopkins and South Aspen back onto Main Street. Westbound traffic will be detoured off Main Street onto North Aspen Street, East Bleeker and North Garmisch back onto Main Street.
The temporary bus stops near Hotel Aspen and the inbound BRT on South Garmisch will remain, according to the release. The new storm line is required for the new drainage system to adequately catch and convey runoff “in this highly trafficked area.” The work is being conducted at night to minimize disruptions and shorten the scope of the work.
The release adds that there will be minor concrete work during the day for the bus shelter foundation and curb and gutter along Garmisch Street. There will be no major daytime excavation or site prep during the night work phase.
Valley View oncologist Peter Rossi receives honor
The world’s largest society for radiation oncology professionals recently voted to confer upon Peter Rossi, M.D., the designation of American Society for Radiation Oncology Fellow.
Dr. Rossi will receive the honor at an awards ceremony in San Antonio, Texas, on Oct. 25.
A board-certified radiation oncologist, Rossi is part of Valley View’s Calaway Young Cancer Center, where he works with the center’s team to create a personalized treatment plan for each patient. He has more than 15 years of clinical experience, participates in a multidisciplinary team on a daily basis and utilizes multi-institutional academic research “to provide his patients with the best possible care,” a Valley View news release states.
Dr. Rossi joins an elite group of 27 physicians and medical physicists who are recognized this year for their far-reaching contributions to the field of radiation oncology and their progress in advancing cancer research, education and patient care, according to the release.
Earlier this year, Dr. Rossi was elected president of the American Brachytherapy Society, a nonprofit organization and authority in Brachytherapy standards, research, education and training that benefit cancer patients and improve their quality of life, for the 2022-23 term. He previously held the role of vice president.