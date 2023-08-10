A hiker’s bout with altitude sickness prompted an air rescue response from West Maroon Pass southeast of Aspen on Wednesday morning.
According to a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, a 40-year-old hiker transmitted an SOS report from a Garmin Response device with a message saying, “very vomiting sick.” The Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center received the report from Garmin Response shortly after 5 a.m.
The hiker was located in a tent on West Maroon Trail at an elevation of 11,660 feet. They were hiking and camping alone. The report does not give additional details about the hiker’s identity such as gender or place of residence.
CareFlight of the Rockies made initial contact with the hiker via a helicopter from Montrose. The crew took flight at 7:42 a.m., taking the patient to Aspen Valley Hospital for further care.
The release says that 20 volunteers from Mountain Rescue Aspen participated in the effort, mobilizing at the C.B. Cameron Rescue Center off Highway 82. The volunteers maintained contact with the hiker as they awaited helicopter aid via the Garmin inReach device used to transmit the initial signal. The device uses GPS and satellite signals to send location status and messages.
The hiker reportedly was loaned the device according to the person listed as the emergency contact associated with it, the report states. The emergency contact told Garmin Response that the hiker had suffered from altitude sickness in the past but was otherwise healthy.
The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story, including an update on the hiker’s current condition.
In the release, the sheriff’s office reminded hikers to be aware of their limitations before entering the backcountry and to bring devices, such as a Garmin inReach, for use in the event of a medical emergency. The release credited the SOS signal for a “swift and safe” rescue.
Candidates sought for board election
School board election season officially arrived on Wednesday with the call for nominations for candidates in the Roaring Fork School District.
The district has three seats open for election and only one — Natalie Torres representing western Carbondale area, who will not seek reelection — has announced their intentions. Seats for election are in districts B, C and D representing west of Highway 133, north of Highway 82 and the Glenwood Springs area, respectively.
The first step in the election process is now open, 90 days ahead of the Nov. 7 election. Prospective candidates are eligible to circulate a petition seeking 50 signatures from eligible electors who are registered to vote.
To be qualified to run, a candidate must have been a registered elector of the school district for at least 12 consecutive months before the election and a resident of the director district which will be represented. A person is ineligible if he or she has been convicted of committing a sexual offense against a child.
Petitions may be obtained from the district’s Designated Election Official Jonathan Landon — jlandon@rfschools.com, 970-384-6009 — or Cristina Vargas for Spanish speakers — cvargas@rfschools.com 970-384-6026.
Completed petitions must be submitted in person to Landon no later than 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 1.
Aspen School District has not yet filed its call for nominations. It has until Aug. 24 to do so. ASD has two seats up for election this fall.
Thrift Shop Art Sale returns on Saturday
The Thrift Shop of Aspen will hold its annual Art Sale on Saturday at the Red Brick Center for the Arts, 110 E. Hallam St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A sneak preview (no purchasing or reserving) will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Friday. The art sale offers a chance to see and purchase some of the many beautiful, rare, valuable and (occasionally) weird items donated by the Aspen community to the Thrift Shop during the year, a news release says.
“Generous donors give the Thrift Shop more art and artifacts than we can ever display, and the Art Sale is our opportunity to offer these special treasures to the public all on one hectic, fabulous day,” the release states.
A number of Aspen treasures will be available for sale, including rare pieces by Tom Benton, Robin Mols and other Aspen “celebrity” artists, as well as collectable posters and art from the 1970s and ’80s.
Items include designer clothing, bags and shoes at affordable prices; vintage and antique items and collectables; jewelry and books; and an array of decorative items, framed art and vintage ephemera —something for everyone, and for every price point.
All proceeds will go to the shop’s grants to area nonprofits, the release adds.